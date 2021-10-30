Some families go all-out for the haunted holiday season.

Trick-or-treaters approaching Windy Perkin’s home await a maze of horrors. There’s the ‘Pet Semetery’-inspired graveyard on a convincing mound of earth, and a witch ordering skeleton servants to perform some sort of eerie sacrifice. Not to mention the gargantuan spider, handmade by her and her family, perched in the corner of the lawn. It’s longer than a man is tall and stares at passersby with giant red eyes.
There’s also a series of gravestones reading ‘Ima Fraid’ and ‘Seymour Butz,’ a touch of brevity to a spooky scene.
“Halloween is my favorite holiday,” the Gering resident said. “You can get some comedy out of it, you can get some horror out of it...and I think everybody likes it and appreciates it.”
Perkins decorated the expansive front lawn with her boyfriend, and her kids helped as well. She said since she just moved into the neighborhood, she decided to go all-out. At night, her whole display lights up to make it even creepier.
At other homes, it’s the kids themselves who are behind the decorations. Korbin Talley, 8, maps out his plans for the front yard before the Halloween and Christmas seasons. “I just like decorations so I just put all these decorations out,” he said.
His plan called for plenty of inflatables. These include a tower of pumpkins, a friendly ghost, a large dinosaur skeleton holding a trick-or-treating bowl, and a humorous headstone display with epitaphs like ‘BRB’ and ‘Bye Felicia.’ He has also planned to include a large projector to play spooky images on Halloween night. “He’ll tell us where they all go so we get them all out for him and we start helping him connect everything,” Korbin’s mom Sonja Talley said. “...It all started with one inflatable pumpkin and it’s turned into this.”
A few blocks away from the Talley house, Addison Hume, 5, has a very simple reason she likes decorating. “Because it’s Halloween and I like it because it’s so cute,” she said. Her mom Liz Floth said Addison picks out all the house’s decorations. She goes the extra mile for both Halloween and Christmas.
This year, Addison’s Halloween display features an inflatable pumpkin patch and a vampire bat hanging out with one another. It also features a large purple gate adorning the front stoop for her to jump out of and spook unsuspecting trick-or-treaters.
For Martin Robles, making children enjoy trick-or-treating is one of his primary goals for his decorations. Most of them are cute-looking: pumpkins and witches and an alien.
However, amongst Robles’ decorations are a pair of skeletons bundled up in jackets, sitting on deck chairs and enjoying some beers. “That was my gal’s idea...she decided she wanted to go with the skeletons and throw a little adult theme into it,” he said. Parents need some trick-or-treating brevity, too.
Though he has only celebrated two previous Halloweens in his current home, Robles always tries to add at least a few new decorations to the annual display. He’s not yet done, as he plans to add a massive spider hanging above his front door. His holiday extravagance isn’t limited to Halloween, either.