Some families go all-out for the haunted holiday season.

Trick-or-treaters approaching Windy Perkin’s home await a maze of horrors. There’s the ‘Pet Semetery’-inspired graveyard on a convincing mound of earth, and a witch ordering skeleton servants to perform some sort of eerie sacrifice. Not to mention the gargantuan spider, handmade by her and her family, perched in the corner of the lawn. It’s longer than a man is tall and stares at passersby with giant red eyes.

There’s also a series of gravestones reading ‘Ima Fraid’ and ‘Seymour Butz,’ a touch of brevity to a spooky scene.

“Halloween is my favorite holiday,” the Gering resident said. “You can get some comedy out of it, you can get some horror out of it...and I think everybody likes it and appreciates it.”

Perkins decorated the expansive front lawn with her boyfriend, and her kids helped as well. She said since she just moved into the neighborhood, she decided to go all-out. At night, her whole display lights up to make it even creepier.

At other homes, it’s the kids themselves who are behind the decorations. Korbin Talley, 8, maps out his plans for the front yard before the Halloween and Christmas seasons. “I just like decorations so I just put all these decorations out,” he said.