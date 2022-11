The American Legion Post 36 will host a fundraiser, Coats for Kids, on Nov. 12.

Attendees can enjoy a sloppy dinner for $6 or eat for free by bringing a new child's coat. The event will be held at 5 p.m. at the Legion, 1425 Ninth St.

A 50/50 raffle and a chance to win door prizes will also be held.

The event is sponsored by the Sons of the American Legion, Squadron 36.

For more information, contact Tom Gentry, 308-225-3322.