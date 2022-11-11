Sons of The American Legion commander carries on legacy of his forefathers

Although Eldon Kramer is not a veteran himself, few are more passionate about taking care of retired warriors and dedicated to veterans’ causes than he is.

Kramer has many titles, including Sons of The American Legion Squadron 36 commander, American Legion Post 36 Honor Guard commander, and Sons of The American Legion Senior Vice Commander of the State of Nebraska, though he is best known for his leadership and service in the Sons of The American Legion.

“The Sons of The American Legion were chartered by Congress in 1932 to help the Legionnaires carry on with their legacy,” Kramer said.

The Sons are a program of the American Legion, and are considered part of The American Legion Family alongside The American Legion Auxiliary. The organization is made up of men of all ages whose forebears — fathers, mothers, step-parents, grandparents, and great-grandparents — served in the U.S. military and were eligible for American Legion membership.

In Gering, the Sons have been instrumental in supporting American Legion Post 36, which has a small number of active members. The two groups can often be found co-hosting fundraisers and community events like dinners.

Kramer said that the Sons have a calling to assist and work with veterans like the Legionnaires as a show of gratitude for their service to our country.

“One main objective for the Sons is to help the veterans get their benefits and help them carry on after fighting for our country,” he said. “If it weren’t for them, we wouldn’t have a free nation today. We have to keep that legacy going.”

Kramer comes from a proud military family, beginning with his grandfather who served in World War I. That conflict led to the formation of The American Legion in 1919. He said the memory of his grandfather is an inspiration to him, and that he often feels driven to do more on his behalf.

“It’s like grandpa is sitting on my shoulder saying, ‘Hey, Eldon, you have to carry this on for us.’”

Kramer’s father also served, as did his brother, nephew, and many members of his extended family.

“Basically, everyone. My aunts, uncles, cousins, all in the military,” said Kramer.

Kramer himself planned to become a part of that military legacy during his high school years, but the course of his life was altered forever when his father suffered a serious injury on the job.

“Dad broke his neck,” said Kramer. “I was still in school, and I thought, ‘I have to go work and make money to take the weight off of my parents.’ So I did that instead of joining the military. I wish I had been in it.”

Kramer’s choice not to serve was a difficult and emotional one, but he said he has found peace through his service in the Sons.

“I can’t go back to the past and change everything,” he said. “But I can serve in the Sons of The American Legion, and that’s what I’m doing.”

After serving in a public relations capacity, Kramer became the Squadron 36 commander, commander of the American Legion Post 36 Honor Guard, and he was eventually scouted out for leadership at the state level by then Vice Commander Willy Foster.

Kramer soon found himself elected West Area vice commander, a job which saw him traveling across Nebraska to help organize and maintain squadrons of the Sons. He then moved up to senior vice commander, and after a few years at that level, he now has his sights on the big job.

“I want to be the state commander,” he said. “It’s going to be a lot of work, but I can handle it.”

Despite his heavy workload and ambitions, Kramer made light of his contributions.

“I do what I do, and it’s nothing that’ll be on the cover of the Rolling Stone,” he said. “I try to do the best job I can, and if you tell me to do something I’m not gonna throw it over my shoulder. I’m working on it constantly.”

According to Kramer, membership in the local Sons squadron is on the rise. He encourages men and boys of all ages who are descendants of military veterans to come down and see what the organization is all about.

Kramer’s vision is to continue growing his beloved organization in the hopes of igniting patriotism and a sense of duty in a new generation of young Americans. Maintaining that legacy is his calling, and its value to him cannot be understated.

“It’s the priceless heritage of our forefathers,” he said. “We can never let that die.”