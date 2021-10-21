Sons of the American Legion host Keep Kids Warm fundraiser

GERING - On Saturday, Oct. 23, the Sons of the American Legion and Ladies Auxiliary will host a dinner fundraiser called Keep Kids Warm, to raise money for winter gear for local children.

The meal includes brats, baked beans, potato salad and dessert. Tickets are $10 per person and will be put in a drawing for various door prizes. There will also be a raffle drawing for $200, with tickets costing $5 apiece.

Tom Gentry, one of the organizers of the event, said the funds will be used to purchase winter gear, which will then be donated to Gering Public Schools for “those who might not have proper clothing for winter this year.”

The meal starts at 5 p.m. and ends at 10 p.m. The raffle drawing will take place at 9:30 p.m.