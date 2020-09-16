 Skip to main content
Sorcery, space, sports flicks showing at Skyview
 Warner Bros.

The lineup for this weekend at the Midwest Skyview Drive-in was announced on Tuesday.

The third installment in the Harry Potter series will kick things off on Friday evening. In “Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban,” Harry and his friends delve into the mystery surrounding an escaped prisoner who they believe is a danger to him.

On Saturday, “2001: A Space Odyssey” will take to the screen. The sci-fi flick is an adaptation of a short story written by author Arthur C. Clarke. It was directed by Stanley Kubrick and released in 1968.

In it, a group of astronauts is sent on a mysterious mission. Their ship’s computer system starts to go rogue, leading to a showdown between man and machine and a journey through space and time, according to the film’s synopsis.

Feel-good flick “The Blind Side” will wrap up the weekend on Sunday. The movie, rated PG-13, is based on the story of former Baltimore Raven’s player, Michael Oher.”

As a homeless Black teenager, he spent years going in and out of the school system. Leigh Anne Tuohy (Sandra Bullock) meets Oher and, along with her husband Sean (Tim McGraw), takes him in, eventually becoming his legal guardians.

He begins playing football and it is discovered that his protective instincts and his size - in real life, Oher is 6’4 and weighs about 300 pounds - made for an ideal offensive left tackle. Eventually, Oher begins to see his value and potential both on the field and off.

This weekend’s shows fall under Retro Movie pricing, with admission set at $3 per person for Midwest Theater members with a maximum cost of $10 per car, or $5 for non-members with a maximum of $15.

The gate opens each night at 6:45 p.m. with the film starting about 30 minutes after sundown. This week that is approximately 7:30 p.m.

Reporter

Kamie Stephen is a reporter with the Star-Herald. She can be reached at 308-632-9041 or via email at kamie.stephen@starherald.com.

