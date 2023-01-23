 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Soroptimists of Scotts Bluff County welcomes new members

The members of Soroptimists of Scotts Bluff County welcomed seven new members: Kerri Arnold and Courtney Vining of Gering; Patsy Yager of Morrill; Kelcie Mc Bridge, Lisa Salisbury, Chris Schwartzkopf, and Patti Anderson of Scottsbluff.

The induction of new members Thursday, Jan. 19, was followed by a program presented by Ashlynn Haun, now a student at Kansas State University. Ashlynn served for a summer at Hope Speaks in Kampala, Uganda, Africa.

Soroptimist International is a service organization that works to improve the lives of women and girls by awareness, advocacy, and action. Members are actively engaged in professional or management positions in the Panhandle community. The local club was chartered in 1958, and meetings are held in the Scotts Bluff Country Club on the first and third Thursdays of every month. Further information may be obtained on Facebook by going to Soroptimist International of Scotts Bluff County.

