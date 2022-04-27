Soroptimists' ready 528 May Day bags with sweets for annual tradition

Local women are continuing a tradition of giving sweets to seniors.

Scotts Bluff County Soroptimist International members filled 528 bags with a variety of sweets and a decorated “Happy May Day” card during a work session on Wednesday, April 27, at The Village at Regional West. The ladies said the bags will be delivered on May 1 to nine retirement communities in Scotts Bluff County.

The Scotts Bluff Soroptimists have been making and delivering May Day goodies to retirement communities for over 55 years. Member Betty Kenyon thought the organization had been delivering May Day baskets since it was chartered in 1958.

While filling the many treat bags, the ladies reminisced about May Day baskets, a popular tradition in the 19th and 20th centuries among children and sweethearts. Many of the ladies recalled filling baskets or cups with sweets for their friends when they were younger. Often, they said, the tradition involved secretly leaving the baskets on front porches, ringing the doorbell and hiding from whomever answered.

“I remember we made baskets to give out to friends and we’d ring the doorbell and run,” Connie McDonnough said.

Barb Schlothauer added, “if they catch you, they get to kiss you. So the boys never wanted to get caught.”

Some of the ladies hadn’t heard that part of the May Day tradition, but McDonnough could remember another May Day tradition, dancing around the maypole.

Dorothy Zimmerman said it was the second year the Soroptimists have filled bags with treats for their traditional May Day basket project.

“In the past, we’ve done netting and cups. We’ve done everything,” she said.

The ladies said the funds available for the tradition come from fundraising throughout the year, and donations of items or cash from Soroptimist or community members. They all agreed that the tradition of delivering their May Day treats to residents of retirement communities is very rewarding.

“It just brings a lot of joy to the residents of the nursing homes in our area,” Mary Garwood said.

“We hope that they know that people are thinking about them and we have a lot of fun in our group while making the May Day bags,” Rossell Kelley said.

Soroptimist International is a worldwide service organization dedicated to improving the lives of women and girls in local communities and across the world. The Scotts Bluff County organization has 34 members and meets the first and third Thursday of every month.

Nicole Heldt is a reporter with the Star-Herald, covering agriculture. She can be reached at 308-632-9044 or by email at nheldt@starherald.com.

Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.