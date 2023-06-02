Rehearsal for the 2023 Gering City Band concert season kicked off on Tuesday evening with about 25 musicians gathering in the Gering High School band room.

The band is made up of people of all ages and instruments. For this first rehearsal, the band had a very healthy bass section with for tuba players reporting for duty.

Director Randy Raines said he pleased with the turnout.

“I thought we’d maybe have eight because of the weather,” he said, referring to thunderstorms that rolled through the area.

From their first warm-up notes, it sounded like this band had been playing together for quite some time, though several of the players were new to the group. All the musicians are volunteers and numbers depend on individual schedules.

“Before COVID, we had a larger band, but we were at about 38 the last season,” Raines said. “I wasn’t sure what to expect for turnout at this first rehearsal. It’s kind of like a box of chocolates. You just never know what you’re going to get.”

The breakdown of instruments may affect the song choices as there are just some songs that sound better with a healthy brass section while others may need a larger woodwind section. What is undeniable is that the band will be performance ready by their first show.

April Fiet is returning once again to play clarinet. Her grandfather, John Kissack of Gering, was a long time member of the Gering City Band prior to his death in 2020.

“I came up here when I was 14 or 15 and played with the summer band with him when I was a kid and then I joined the band in 2016 and I was lucky to play with him for a few more years.”

Raines is raising the baton for his 28th year as director of the Gering City Band. He was a fixture in the Gering Public School system for 27 years before his retirement and left quite a legacy with several of his former students going on to professional musical careers. In fact, he taught the current band directors at Gering High School and Gering Junior High when they were students.

He spent the last few days in the band room curating all of the musical selections and placing the 38 scores into individual folders so the musicians could hit the ground running when they showed up for practice. Songs this year draw from modern day film scores — “Greatest Showman,” “LaLa Land,” “Pirates of the Caribbean,” for example — as well as several classic concert band numbers.

Musicians will rehearse for three weeks prior to the first concert on June 8. Rehearsals have been moved to the Gering High School band room due to the air conditioning being shut off at the Gering Junior High where they’d practiced in years past.

Raines said, “We’ll be holding all five of our concerts at Legion Park in Gering. For one of our concerts last year, we had over 400 attendees.”

He’s hopeful that turnout will be even better as the pandemic is behind us.

“In years past, we would do concerts at the Veterans home prior to our first concert but that went away with the pandemic. We’re excited to bring that back this year for the residents of the veterans home.”

You can enjoy the Gering City Band Thursday evenings at Legion Park in Gering, at the intersection of O and 13th Street. Concerts begin at 7:30 p.m. Concerts are planned for June 8, 15, 22, 29 and July 6 and 13.