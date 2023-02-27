Chart topping Southern Gospel Quartet Legacy Five will perform Saturday, March 4 at the Historic Midwest Theater.

When the Legendary Cathedral Quartet retired in 1999, Scott Fowler and Roger Bennett decided to continue the quartet’s rich musical tradition of Southern Gospel singing and created Legacy Five in 2000.

Since then, Legacy Five has made a major impact on the Southern Gospel music world with their five-part harmonies and have connected with audiences through the message of Christ. Since the quartet’s formation, Legacy Five have established and maintained a firm place in Christian music history.

Legacy Five songs have topped the Christian music charts over the past 23 years with songs including, “I Stand Redeemed,” “Christ Is Still the King” and “What a Day."

The Southern Gospel Music Association has also honored Legacy Five with Recording of the Year and the 2020 Dove Award Recipient for their album “Pure Love."

Today, Legacy Five are on its “Something New” tour with members Matt Fouch, bass; Bryan Walker, baritone; Scott Fowler, lead singer; Lee Black, tenor and Garrett Anderson on keys.

The performance will be held at 7:30 p.m.

Ticket prices are: Midwest Theater members, $10; non-Midwest Theater members, $15.