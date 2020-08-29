Special education faces unique challenges amid a pandemic

Cody Wilson, a paraeducator at Scottsbluff High School, stood at the white board writing down differences between fact and opinion when he noticed one of his students.

“Can you put your mask up, Seth?” he asked, repeating a request he’d made earlier. Seth Boyer, a freshman, pulled his mask up over his nose. It falls down a few seconds later, but he leaves it there until Wilson asks him to pull it back up again.

This is just one of the routine challenges that Wilson and other special education staff face as they attempt to teach their students through directed health measures that have been put in place due to COVID-19.

“It’s not fun to not see a student’s face, because a face is worth a million words,” Wilson said. “If they can’t see my face and the way my reactions are toward them, they could take it in a different way … In special education, they need to see that face, and they need to see that smile.”

The pandemic has provided a unique set of challenges for students, parents, teachers and administrators since its onset. Those challenges are amplified for those students who require special services.

“It was very difficult, obviously,” Seth’s father, Bill Boyer, said. “He thrives on structure and not having that on a day-to-day basis was very difficult for him. And missing the interaction with teachers and classmates was very difficult as well.”

Seth has a rare chromosome disorder called 2q23.1 microdeletion syndrome, the general symptoms of which include a deficiency in speech development, intellectual disability and repetitive behavior.