Specials offered at Small Business Saturday

The day after Black Friday is a day to shop small. In the decade after its creation, Small Business Saturday has become a day focused on supporting locals and their businesses.
“Small Business Saturday is the lifeblood to us,” Studio B owner Priscilla Sandoz said. “It’s about supporting your local stores so you have them tomorrow.”
Along with Black Friday, the holiday is part of her store’s kickoff for holiday shopping. Studio B is holding an open house event on Black Friday. Sandoz will include a gift table, where if customers spend $50 they’ll receive a mystery gift from a selection. She will also be demoing products and giving away tea towels.
“There’s so many I highly doubt we’ll run out on Friday,” Sandoz said. So the Black Friday festivities carry over to Saturday.
Sandoz’s shop is far from the only one in Scottsbluff or Gering which will have special savings or deals for Small Business Saturday. From Broadway to Tenth Street and beyond, local businesses are decorating and preparing.
“It’s important for our community to support small businesses. We like to support other small businesses and we hope that happens here, too,” Sheryl Harvey, co-owner of the Tossed and Found antique store, said.
With new local shops opening up, she said, there are more unique places to support.
She and fellow co-owner Mary Skiles decided on a 20% discount storewide for their Small Business Saturday sale. They had offered discounts for the holiday before, but this year’s savings are for every single item. She said she hoped it encouraged people to head to downtown Scottsbluff for their shopping.
“On Small Business Saturday, a lot of it is people shopping for their loved ones for Christmas, and we do have some shoppers who come in just looking for ideas, too,” Harvey said.
Christmas is always at the forefront of business owners’ minds after Thanksgiving. Sandoz said she wants her shop to be fully decked out in holiday decor by Small Business Saturday. Jaime Meisner, owner of The Mixing Bowl Cafe in Gering, will be rolling out a new slate of Christmas specials to coincide with the season on Saturday. Meisner also said she’d offer a $5 gift card for every $25 in gift cards bought.
For some special events, savings overlapping with Small Business Saturday is not intentional, but rather a happy coincidence. Kim Houk, owner of the Blossom Shop floral store in Scottsbluff, is offering a special drawing for a holiday centerpiece. The promotion runs until Dec. 20. Customers need to bring in three non-perishable food items to be entered into the drawing. She said she hopes to see larger than average crowds on Small Business Saturday.
“With this being my first year, I’m not exactly sure what it will look like,” Houk said, “but...we live in a really nice community that tries to rally around local businesses. I think it will be a really good Saturday.”