Specials offered at Small Business Saturday

She and fellow co-owner Mary Skiles decided on a 20% discount storewide for their Small Business Saturday sale. They had offered discounts for the holiday before, but this year’s savings are for every single item. She said she hoped it encouraged people to head to downtown Scottsbluff for their shopping.

“On Small Business Saturday, a lot of it is people shopping for their loved ones for Christmas, and we do have some shoppers who come in just looking for ideas, too,” Harvey said.

Christmas is always at the forefront of business owners’ minds after Thanksgiving. Sandoz said she wants her shop to be fully decked out in holiday decor by Small Business Saturday. Jaime Meisner, owner of The Mixing Bowl Cafe in Gering, will be rolling out a new slate of Christmas specials to coincide with the season on Saturday. Meisner also said she’d offer a $5 gift card for every $25 in gift cards bought.

For some special events, savings overlapping with Small Business Saturday is not intentional, but rather a happy coincidence. Kim Houk, owner of the Blossom Shop floral store in Scottsbluff, is offering a special drawing for a holiday centerpiece. The promotion runs until Dec. 20. Customers need to bring in three non-perishable food items to be entered into the drawing. She said she hopes to see larger than average crowds on Small Business Saturday.