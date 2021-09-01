Spend the last weekend of summer at the SkyView Drive-in

SCOTTSBLUFF — The SkyView Drive-in Theater is sending out summer in style this weekend.
It will begin with the Country Kickoff to Labor Day Weekend featuring music legends Toby Keith and ALABAMA with a pre-show performance by hit-maker Michael Ray and hosted by Blanco Brown. The performances will jump-start the end-of-summer party across North America on Thursday, Sept. 2. The star-studded concert event will be the tailgating party of the season at Midwest SkyView Drive-in, beginning at 8 p.m. with the gates opening at 6:45 p.m.
The rest of the weekend will throw it back to the 1950s for a retro weekend. Friday night will begin with a Sci-Fi double feature of “Forbidden Planet” and “Them!” See both movies for the price of one.
First up will be “Forbidden Planet.” In this G-rated sci-fi classic, a spacecraft travels to the distant planet Altair IV to discover the fate of a group of scientists sent there decades earlier. When Commander John J. Adams (Leslie Nielsen) and his crew arrive, they discover only two people: Dr. Morbius (Walter Pidgeon) and his daughter, Altaira (Anne Francis), who was born on the remote planet. Soon, Adams begins to uncover the mystery of what happened on Altair IV, and why Morbius and Altaira are the sole survivors.
Following “Forbidden Planet,” “Them!” will take the screen. According to a synopsis of the film, while investigating a series of mysterious deaths, Sergeant Ben Peterson (James Whitmore) finds a young girl (Sandy Descher) who is unable to speak. As Peterson joins forces with FBI agent Robert Graham (James Arness) and scientist Dr. Harold Medford (Edmund Gwenn), he discovers that all the incidents are due to giant ants that have been mutated by atomic radiation. Peterson and Graham, with the aid of the military, attempt to find the queen ants and destroy the nests before the danger spreads.
The first film will begin at 8 p.m. with gates opening at 6:45 p.m. The cost will be $4 per person for ages 2-12 and for Midweset Theater members who present their member cards, and $7 for non-members. This price includes both movies.
The weekend will end with a classic car night on Saturday, Sept. 4, brought to you by High Plains Auto Club & The SkyView Drive-in. Join the High Plains Auto Club for their annual Slow Drag Event with registration starting at 5 p.m. at the Dairy Queen on West 27th Street in Scottsbluff, then cruise on over to the old Albertsons lot for the “Slow Drag” at 6:15 p.m. After the “Slow Drag,” cruise on over to the SkyView Drive-in for the classic movie “Rebel without a Cause.”
In this film, troublemaking teen Jim Stark (James Dean) is supposed to have a clean slate after moving to a new town, although being the new kid in town brings its own problems. While searching for some stability, Stark forms a bond with a disturbed classmate, Plato (Sal Mineo), and falls for local girl Judy (Natalie Wood). However, Judy is the girlfriend of neighborhood tough, Buzz (Corey Allen). When Buzz violently confronts Jim and challenges him to a drag race, the new kid’s real troubles begin.
The gates open at 6:45 p.m., and the movie starts at 8 p.m. Admission for the movie is $7 per person for non-members and $4 for members. Drive your classic car (1970 and older) and get in for $4 per person.
“Saturday, we’re hoping to fill the drive-in with classic cars,” executive director Billy Estes said. “That’s the idea, to get together and go to a movie that represents the genre.”
As of Aug. 27, masks are required for all patrons, volunteers, staff and artists, regardless of vaccination status, at the ticket booth and concession stand at the SkyView Drive-in. The Friends of the Midwest Theater Board of Directors will continue to monitor local conditions with support from Panhandle Public Health District and Scotts Bluff County Public Health before removing the mask requirement. Use of contactless payment methods and online concession ordering is highly recommended.
The Midwest SkyView offers number parking for up to 165 cars with additional room for overflow as needed, with built-in social distancing measures in place that will allow families to sit outside in their own space. The concessions offerings include hot concessions items like hot dogs, nachos and hot pretzels, with two ways to order: walk up concessions and online ordering.
No outside food or drink is allowed at the Midwest SkyView Drive-In, including alcohol. Any patron found with alcohol will have their entire party and vehicle kicked out without a refund.