Spend the last weekend of summer at the SkyView Drive-in

SCOTTSBLUFF — The SkyView Drive-in Theater is sending out summer in style this weekend.

It will begin with the Country Kickoff to Labor Day Weekend featuring music legends Toby Keith and ALABAMA with a pre-show performance by hit-maker Michael Ray and hosted by Blanco Brown. The performances will jump-start the end-of-summer party across North America on Thursday, Sept. 2. The star-studded concert event will be the tailgating party of the season at Midwest SkyView Drive-in, beginning at 8 p.m. with the gates opening at 6:45 p.m.

The rest of the weekend will throw it back to the 1950s for a retro weekend. Friday night will begin with a Sci-Fi double feature of “Forbidden Planet” and “Them!” See both movies for the price of one.

First up will be “Forbidden Planet.” In this G-rated sci-fi classic, a spacecraft travels to the distant planet Altair IV to discover the fate of a group of scientists sent there decades earlier. When Commander John J. Adams (Leslie Nielsen) and his crew arrive, they discover only two people: Dr. Morbius (Walter Pidgeon) and his daughter, Altaira (Anne Francis), who was born on the remote planet. Soon, Adams begins to uncover the mystery of what happened on Altair IV, and why Morbius and Altaira are the sole survivors.