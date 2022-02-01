Spiderman: No Way Home to show at Midwest Theater

SCOTTSBLUFF - Spiderman: No Way Home is coming to the Historic Midwest Theater screen this weekend, Feb. 4-6.

With Spider-Man’s identity now revealed, our friendly neighborhood web-slinger is unmasked and no longer able to separate his normal life as Peter Parker from the high stakes of being a superhero. When Peter asks for help from Doctor Strange, the stakes become even more dangerous, forcing him to discover what it truly means to be Spider-Man.

Showtimes are Friday, Feb. 4 and Saturday, Feb. 5 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, Feb. 6 at 1:30 p.m. Tickets are $4 per person for ages 12 and under and for Midwest Theater members who present their membership cards. Non-member tickets cost $7.

The show is rated PG-13 and has a run time of 2 hours, 28 minutes.

Masks are recommended and, if you are feeling sick, the theater staff request you stay home.