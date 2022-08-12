Splash pad revitalization underway at Riverside Discovery Center

On Friday, Aug. 12, representatives of Platte Valley Companies (PVC) donated $20,000 to a project underway at Riverside Discovery Center (RDC) to install a new safety surface to the splash pad.

Bright blue CombiTile flooring will be put into place over the next four to five days upgrading the splash pad to a higher level of safety. The recyclable tiles are slip resistant and fall height tested.

“We’re really excited because the splash pad is now over 12 years old, and it’s starting to get real slippery,” Anthony Mason, executive director at RDC, said. “This new material is going to be slip resistant, impact resistant, it’s rated for falls, and the water just passes through the tile and runs underneath it. This is going to be a big upgrade for the splash pad itself, a lot more colorful than the existing surface.”

The new CombiTile surface, typically seen in water parks and play areas, will allow water to drain through the tiles to flow toward the splash pad drains instead of pooling.

“One of the features we really liked about this tile is the way the water drains through it instead of running over the top of it,” Mason said. “It actually just passes through the tile and goes straight underneath it.”

Installing a tile surface will also allow for easy repairs that may arise over time increasing the longevity of the upgrade. The two-toned blue tiles will be interlocked creating a surface that can be removed in small sections and easily re-installed.

“It’s kind of like a big Lego set,” Mason said. “It’s supposed to last for several decades but if we were ever to need to replace any parts or anything was damaged, we can pull those pieces out and replace them without having to replace the entire surface. In the long run, that’ll save us money from ever having to completely redo the whole flooring again.”

In addition to a colored surface, the splash pad area has gotten new brightly colored umbrellas for shade over picnic tables and increased seating from new picnic tables. In the future, there will be an increase in cement spacing north of the pad and a simple rope barrier will be installed around the area. The barrier will be multipurpose, keeping kids in and unwanted waterfowl out.

“We’re going to be creating a better, expanded seating area for people who are at the splash pad,” Mason said. “Then we’ll be roping it in and putting in lighting and other visual upgrades like repainting some things. Altogether, it’ll be quite a visual and functional upgrade for the splash pad to make it that much better of an experience.”

The timeline for laying the concrete will be addressed after the winter season and once a contractor becomes available. The concrete project will be followed by planting trees in the roped off splash pad area, creating additional shade opportunities.

“We’ll definitely get some more trees for future shade and for the parents who are hanging out, keeping an eye on the kids,” Chrissy Land, RDC board member said.

The splash pad has been a recreational experience in the community that contributes to tourism and supports the educational experience offered by RDC. Like many people in the area, Zac Karpf, president of Platte Valley Bank, said he brought his own children to the splash pad when they were younger.

“Platte Valley Companies is really pleased to make a significant contribution to this project,” Karpf said. “It’s exciting to see it getting revitalized and having new features added. The Riverside Discover Center really draws a lot of people to the community and the splash pad supports that. A lot of kids come here, a lot of adults, and they can learn about animals and a lot about our region in terms of the history. This really hits on a lot of the things Platte Valley Companies likes to support.”

The splash pad will be open again next week with the new safety surface on, ready for the community to experience and remain open as long as weather permits.

“We are so fortunate to have this gem in our community,” DeAnna Pierce, RDC board member, said. “I grew up with Riverside Zoo, I have kids that grew up with Riverside Zoo, and I’m looking forward to someday bringing my grandkids out here. I just feel so privileged to have this in our community for the size that we are.”

RDC is open seven days a week, summer hours are 9:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.. For more information about RDC and to donate to the splash pad revitalization project, call 308-630-6236 or visit www.riversidediscoverycenter.org.