ALLIANCE – Gertie the Ghost is ready for Spooktacular fun at the Alliance Public Library. Gertie will be hiding during library hours for preschool through second grade to find and receive a prize, with one prize per child during the month. This search happens Oct. 1 through 30th.

Preschool through 12th grade are invited to create a Pumpkin Craft on Tuesday, Oct. 12 from 4 to 5:30 p.m. in the Community Room. Children under seven years of age must be accompanied by a responsible adult. Pumpkins will be created with wood scraps and recycled tin cans with various craft supplies provided to complete your craft.

For more information, you can visit the Alliance Public Library website, Facebook page or contact Cynthia Horn, Children’s and Youth Services Librarian at 762-1387.