Spooktacular returns to Riverside Discovery Center

For the 33rd year, the Riverside Discovery Center will host its Spooktacular zoo walkthrough. The family-focused event will take place on 12 dates in October, including Halloween night itself.
“It’s one of the biggest Halloween events, not only in the community, but the entire region,” RDC executive director Anthony Mason said.
Spooktacular attendees traverse the zoo in a different route than in previous years. They will travel throughout the zoo, playing games and taking in both tricks and treats. The latter will be supplied at the end of the experience so the zoo’s animals don’t eat leftover wrappers.
Spooktacular will occur on Oct. 14-17, Oct. 21-24, and Oct. 28-31. Each of those Thursdays are “scary nights,” with the rest being “family nights.”
Scary nights are from 7 to 9 p.m. Oct. 17 and Oct. 24 go from 4 to 6 p.m., and the other family nights run from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Halloween will be their longest night, lasting from 3 to 9 p.m.
This year, the event will feature the zoo’s new Autumn Adventure Play Zone, a fall-themed interactive play area. Formerly known as Hay Days, the play zone includes a giant checkers board, jumbo Jenga, bowling, cornhole, and both a hay maze and hay pyramid.
The play zone will be open until the end of November, and is included with the price of zoo admission. It serves as a more open-ended experience conclusion to Spooktacular after the more linear walkthrough.
“We always try to switch some things around,” Mason said of the Spooktacular experience. “Different games, different activities, just to make it more of an engaging, rewarding experience, especially for those who come year after year.”
While the play zone is not exclusive to the Spooktacular, there will be several events that are. These include laser tag, a Toy Story-themed claw machine game, and half a dozen other game stations.
“We’re trying to do a ‘boyish’ theme this year, since we usually do ‘girl-themed,’” event and sponsor coordinator Valencia Allen said. “I know they’re going to have special nights each week of ‘Spook,’” Allen said. “Halloween is my favorite season so I just like decorating and going all out.”
The decorations include themes from the entertainment, such as the movie, “Luca” and the Marvel franchise, with the Gering High School art club painting boards as part of the decor.
Allen said numerous volunteers will be involved in ensuring the event goes smoothly.
“Our volunteers will be dressed in costumes, so that will make it twice as fun for the kids,” she said.
Attendees are also, as befitting the season, encouraged to dress in costumes.
Allen said the event usually attracts around 3,000 visitors per year and is the primary method of raising funds to keep the zoo operational during the winter.
Those interested in volunteering for Spooktacular’s set-up, game stations or parking detail may contact Allen at 308-765-9421 or at vlara@riversidediscoverycenter.org. Tickets for the Spooktacular nights are $8 per person for ages two and up.