Spreading Christmas spirit with caroling

Faces lit up with joy at the houses around the block near Bible Baptist Church in Scottsbluff as church members sang their best Christmas carols at each door Wednesday night.

“We were hoping you guys would come,” exclaimed one couple, as the carolers finished up “We Wish You a Merry Christmas” and handed them a goodie bag.

Pastor Michael Clement, who has been at the church for more than 30 years, said the church has been doing Christmas caroling for at least 20 years. Sometimes they would go to nursing homes or the veterans’ home; sometimes they’d go to the houses of church members who are shut in. One time, they even dressed up as the nativity as they went door to door singing carols.

This year, they decided to stay around the church’s neighborhood. Before heading out into the surprisingly nice weather, the group gathered in prayer. Then young and old members of the congregation set off to belt out tunes such as “Silent Night,” “O Little Town of Bethlehem” and “O Holy Night.”

In between rounds of songs as they walked to the next house, they reveled in the different displays of Christmas decorations and reminisced about past years of caroling.