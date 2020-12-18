Spreading Christmas spirit with caroling

Faces lit up with joy at the houses around the block near Bible Baptist Church in Scottsbluff as church members sang their best Christmas carols at each door Wednesday night.
“We were hoping you guys would come,” exclaimed one couple, as the carolers finished up “We Wish You a Merry Christmas” and handed them a goodie bag.
Pastor Michael Clement, who has been at the church for more than 30 years, said the church has been doing Christmas caroling for at least 20 years. Sometimes they would go to nursing homes or the veterans’ home; sometimes they’d go to the houses of church members who are shut in. One time, they even dressed up as the nativity as they went door to door singing carols.
This year, they decided to stay around the church’s neighborhood. Before heading out into the surprisingly nice weather, the group gathered in prayer. Then young and old members of the congregation set off to belt out tunes such as “Silent Night,” “O Little Town of Bethlehem” and “O Holy Night.”
In between rounds of songs as they walked to the next house, they reveled in the different displays of Christmas decorations and reminisced about past years of caroling.
Esther Clement, a daughter of the pastor who was back home from missionary work in Africa, said that one year they had snowball fights while on their route from house to house. Pastor Clement remembered the time they stopped at the TV station to sing to them and ended up getting filmed.
“One year the weather was very cold and snowy, and I canceled the caroling,” he said. “The first family to arrive had traveled 45 minutes in the bad weather just to go caroling and were disappointed.”
Fortunately, they were still having their soup and pie supper that year, so the drive wasn’t a total loss for the family.
That’s the other part to their night of caroling: when the carolers finish up, they hold a little soup and pie meal in the church basement for some fellowship and to help warm everyone back up after an hour of singing in the cold.
For Bible Baptist Church, soup, pie and Christmas caroling is a fun tradition to get them in the spirit of Christmas.
“Christmas Caroling is a pleasant tradition that has been enjoyed for years by Christians,” Pastor Clement said. “It is one way to let people know the true meaning of the Christmas season and that our church cares about them.”
