Spreading joy: Te aMo balloon coming to Old West Balloon Fest.

Balloon pilots Tamie and Mike Shrum are returning to the area to participate in the Old West Balloon Fest festivities, but this time, they are bringing their balloon Te aMo, a heart-shaped hot air balloon that represents many meaning for spectators.
The Shrums of Rapid City, South Dakota, have flown balloons during the Old West Balloon Fest for several years and when Balloonmeister Colleen Johnson called them and asked them to bring the shape, the Shrums thought it was an opportunity to spread joy. Te aMo is Valentine’s Day red and stands 77 feet tall, 83.5 feet wide and 44.5 feet deep.
“He’s a big boy,” she said. “Most balloons are referred to as females, however, we refer to Te aMo as a boy. It’s just how it behaves.”
The Shrums fly shapes for AirFly, the company that built Te aMo in 2017. Tamie also owns a balloon they call Tamo. Luiz Paulo Gnecco Rodrigues de Assis is from Portugal and did not understand what tamo meant, telling Tamie it should be Te aMo. While flying that balloon, the Shrums wear crew shirts depicting a heart with wings on it, which gave Luiz an idea.
“A couple months later, he sends me a rendering of Te aMo,” she said. “It was made in Brazil and in Brazil, they speak Portuguese; hence, that’s why we refer to the name as Portuguese.”
In various languages, the name translates to I love you.
The balloon envelope’s first inflation was in Brazil in 2017 before arriving in the United States in August.
“They have to legally. You can’t make a balloon and not inflate it and fly it prior to shipping,” Shrum said.
Compared to flying a traditional round or oval-shaped balloon, shapes behave differently in the wind.
“A round balloon the wind kind of rolls around them,” she said. “A shape balloon has many different characteristics. Te aMo is more flat and wide than he is round, so he kind of flies like a flag does.
“You have to be more mindful. Shapes can’t fly in as much wind as a round balloon can, so conditions have to be as close to perfect to fly him because of how he manages and his vents aren’t as large as a round balloon.”
It also takes longer to inflate and deflate the envelope since he is a special shape.
“There’s little holes, for lack of a better term, that go into his arms, legs, wings and eyes that the air has to fill in just like a regular balloon,” she said. “You have to make sure the envelope is situated properly and that there’s little wind.”
Despite the extra time it takes to unpack and pack Te aMo, Shrum said the reward is always there.
“We’ve heard some pretty incredible stories, so it’s worth it,” she said. If you touch one person’s heart, that’s all that matter.”
When the Shrums take Te aMo to various balloon festivals, seeing the envelope inflate reminds them of their love story. The couple met ballooning with neither person anticipating a relationship, Shrum said.
As the spectators see the balloon, Shrum hopes it gives people joy and love.
“In today’s world, it’s about kindness,” she said. “He’s a happy looking balloon. My passion and love for ballooning is wrapped up in him.”
The Shrums said ballooning is their greatest passion and they enjoy the opportunities to spread compassion with Te aMo.
During festivals, spectators have told the Shrums how the balloon appears to make a heart shape out of his hands and that symbol is a representation of something different for everyone.
“We’ve had cardiac patients come up and that means something to them,” she said. “We had the American Heart Association sponsor us at Fiesta one year, so it represents heart health.
“That’s kind of the goal is that it gives back to the community in some way.”
Owning a balloon that impacts people’s lives has been an honor, Shrum said.
“Ballooning is really special,” she said. “You get to give back to people. You fly patients who are sick and you give people Bucket List things or last wish flights or engagement flights. It is truly very humbling and an honor to be a part of something so special for people.”
As spectators visit the Mitchell Air Field, Western Nebraska Community College and Five Rocks Amphitheater for the morning launches and night glows, Te aMo’s story is one of love and happiness to help people through the darkness.