Spreading joy: Te aMo balloon coming to Old West Balloon Fest.

The balloon envelope’s first inflation was in Brazil in 2017 before arriving in the United States in August.

“They have to legally. You can’t make a balloon and not inflate it and fly it prior to shipping,” Shrum said.

Compared to flying a traditional round or oval-shaped balloon, shapes behave differently in the wind.

“A round balloon the wind kind of rolls around them,” she said. “A shape balloon has many different characteristics. Te aMo is more flat and wide than he is round, so he kind of flies like a flag does.

“You have to be more mindful. Shapes can’t fly in as much wind as a round balloon can, so conditions have to be as close to perfect to fly him because of how he manages and his vents aren’t as large as a round balloon.”

It also takes longer to inflate and deflate the envelope since he is a special shape.

“There’s little holes, for lack of a better term, that go into his arms, legs, wings and eyes that the air has to fill in just like a regular balloon,” she said. “You have to make sure the envelope is situated properly and that there’s little wind.”

Despite the extra time it takes to unpack and pack Te aMo, Shrum said the reward is always there.