Spring cleanup event planned at Riverside Discovery Center

Grab your gloves and a rake, the Riverside Discovery Center is looking for help.
The zoo will host a Spring Cleanup Volunteer/Community Service Day Saturday, March 27, from 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Snacks and water will be provided, and everyone who participates for the four hours will receive a free day pass to the zoo.
Alice Lara said the cleanup is a good opportunity for those who want to help.
“It’s to get the community involved in helping us clean up the zoo and give back to the community,” she said. “We like volunteers, and I know the volunteers like coming here and helping us out at the zoo.”
The day is open to individuals as well as youth, school, work, church and social groups, and is also a way to fulfill community service hours. Work primarily will be outdoor lawn cleanup such as raking leaves, pulling weeds and picking up branches.
“Not hard labor,” Lara said. “I just ask that, if they have them, they wear gloves to protect their hands from blisters and stuff. If they have rakes and shovels they want to bring, maybe label them with their name on them so they don’t get mixed up with anybody else’s stuff.”
Coming up April 2-4, the zoo will host its Easter Egg Hunt. The events will be at 1 p.m. on April 2, and at 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. on April 3 and 4. Dates and times were added to help spread out crowds. Each hunt will be broken up into age groups. Eggs will be filled with candy and tickets that can be redeemed for bigger prizes such as stuffed animals, toys, books and more. All attendees will be entered to win one of four children’s bicycles. Normal admission applies for the hunts.
“We are looking for volunteers to fill Easter eggs,” Lara said. Anyone interested in helping fill Easter eggs can contact RDC at 308-632-0056.
RDC also offers volunteer and community service opportunities year-round, including maintenance, horticulture, diet prep, docents and others. If you want to help and can’t make it March 27, contact the zoo for other opportunities.