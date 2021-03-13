Spring cleanup event planned at Riverside Discovery Center

Grab your gloves and a rake, the Riverside Discovery Center is looking for help.

The zoo will host a Spring Cleanup Volunteer/Community Service Day Saturday, March 27, from 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Snacks and water will be provided, and everyone who participates for the four hours will receive a free day pass to the zoo.

Alice Lara said the cleanup is a good opportunity for those who want to help.

“It’s to get the community involved in helping us clean up the zoo and give back to the community,” she said. “We like volunteers, and I know the volunteers like coming here and helping us out at the zoo.”

The day is open to individuals as well as youth, school, work, church and social groups, and is also a way to fulfill community service hours. Work primarily will be outdoor lawn cleanup such as raking leaves, pulling weeds and picking up branches.

“Not hard labor,” Lara said. “I just ask that, if they have them, they wear gloves to protect their hands from blisters and stuff. If they have rakes and shovels they want to bring, maybe label them with their name on them so they don’t get mixed up with anybody else’s stuff.”