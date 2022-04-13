Spring, summer will continue to be dry, impacting growing season with better water years coming

Wyoming meteorologist Don Day gave his outlook for a dry spring and summer, continuing into 2023, at the Yonts Water Conference on April 12. Patterns in the Pacific Ocean and the past weather cycles are the prediction tool for what’s coming, according to Day.

“What I think and what I’ve observed is that the weather does not necessarily repeat itself, but it does run,” Day said. “You tend to see patterns emerge when you start looking at long-term data on weather and climate.”

By analyzing weather and climate patterns from a historical perspective, Day recognized trends driven by the sea surface temperature of the Pacific Ocean. The warmest, biggest stretch of water along the equator is the Pacific Ocean, which affects the climate trends in North America and South America.

“I want you to think of the Pacific Ocean as basically the engine that supercharges the climate systems,” Day said. “Since the sun is near the equator almost all year, you’re energizing that water.”

Warm water temperature in the Pacific drives increased precipitation in the weather pattern, El Niño, and cooler temperatures leave less precipitation for the atmosphere in the La Niña weather pattern. Less precipitation leads to warmer land mass, increasing air temperature and the likelihood of extreme weather events.

Looking at historical temperature trends of the sea surface in the Pacific Ocean, Day is able to observe a rhythm to the cold and warm cycle.

“Part of my good news forecast is you do cycle out of these, because the weather and the climate are not linear,” Day said. “It’s always going to correct itself to reach equilibrium, like anything in nature.”

In addition to the cool Pacific Ocean trend, there is the nuances of chinook wind — prevailing warm, generally westerly, winds that occur in western North America. This creates higher evaporation rates from the warmer air temperatures and wind, leaving less moisture in the atmosphere.

Another trend, occurring every decade, that Day follows is the solar interaction that leads to a harsher than expected La Niña. The solar cycle creates very few sunspots in its minimum phase and a lot of sunspots in its maximum. Because of the Sun-Earth interaction, 2 to 6 percent of the cloud cover is affected in a solar cycle. When the water in the Pacific Ocean is covered by clouds, there is less solar radiation to warm up the water.

“So what tends to happen is when La Niñas happen at solar minimums, we tend to get into a situation to where the La Niñas are stronger,” Day said.

The correlation of the sun cycle with the Pacific Ocean means the water temperatures will be trending cooler this summer, meaning La Niña will continue.

“But trend is your friend in long-range forecasting,” Day said. ”So what this means is that with the Pacific slowly getting warmer, our weather will slowly get better. But it’s going to be testing our patience.”

According to Day’s analog weather prediction, the Panhandle will slowly cycle out of this La Niña possibly as soon as late summer. His forecast is late spring and summer precipitation will be an improvement over last year in some areas but remaining drier than average. Temperatures will be not as hot this summer in the Rockies, North and Central Plains, Pacific Northwest and the Corn Belt. Summer heat will most likely be most pronounced in the Southern Plains.

Day predicts better precipitation for the 2023 growing season as the weather pattern slowly crawls into a neutral period.

“I do think we’re cycling out of this so better water years are coming,” Day said. “The Pacific Ocean is going to start to warm up which means more water vapor going into the atmosphere. Then we’re likely to have some form of El Niño.”

Nicole Heldt is a reporter with the Star-Herald, covering agriculture. She can be reached at 308-632-9044 or by email at nheldt@starherald.com.

