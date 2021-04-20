Spring Up the Bluff returns Saturday

Join members of your community for some exercise Saturday as NEXT Young Professionals hosts Spring Up the Bluff.

The 1.6 mile timed event allows participants to compete individually and in teams as they run up Summit Road to the finish line. The event starts at 4:30 p.m. at Scotts Bluff National Monument, located at 190276 Old Oregon Trail in Gering.

“Our event is geared toward everybody — all ages, all abilities,” Jordan Diedrich, president of NEXT Young Professionals, said. “You don’t have to be someone who runs all the time to come enjoy this event. We just want to have everyone included. Our main goal for it is to provide a fun event for the community.”

NEXT Young Professionals brought the event back after having to cancel it last year due to COVID-19.

“Our board is very excited to get back up there and do what we do,” he said. “It’s important to have these in-person events, even if we have to alter them because of COVID.”

While they are excited to offer the event again for the community, there are some changes participants can expect.