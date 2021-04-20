Spring Up the Bluff returns this Saturday

Join members of your community for some exercise Saturday as NEXT Young Professionals hosts Spring Up the Bluff.
The 1.6 mile timed event allows participants to compete individually and in teams as they run up Summit Road to the finish line. The event starts at 4:30 p.m. at Scotts Bluff National Monument, located at 190276 Old Oregon Trail in Gering.
“Our event is geared toward everybody — all ages, all abilities,” Jordan Diedrich, president of NEXT Young Professionals, said. “You don’t have to be someone who runs all the time to come enjoy this event. We just want to have everyone included. Our main goal for it is to provide a fun event for the community.”
NEXT Young Professionals brought the event back after having to cancel it last year due to COVID-19.
“Our board is very excited to get back up there and do what we do,” he said. “It’s important to have these in-person events, even if we have to alter them because of COVID.”
While they are excited to offer the event again for the community, there are some changes participants can expect.
“Because the Scotts Bluff Monument is on federal land, they do have stricter COVID rules than some places, so we are going to have to do waves this year,” Diedrich said. “We’ll start out with six people or less in each wave.”
In years past, every team has started the race at the same time, but to maintain social distance, waves will leave from the starting line every minute. All the participants will also be required to wear a face covering on the bus ride from the top back to the visitor’s center.
Registration includes individual categories separated by age and one relay category. Relay team participants will walk or run various distances along the route based upon the team size.
“Most of the time, we do see a full team of six people in it, but we have had it in the past where we have smaller teams, so they just run a little bit longer portion of the race,” he said. “It’s anywhere from two to six people.
“We have various spots up the monument that are anywhere from 0.2 miles to 0.3 miles of a distance.”
A bus will depart at 4:15 p.m. to take relay team members to their respective starting spots up the monument.
There are no water stations along the route, but water will be provided as well as snacks and items within a “swag bag.”
While there was a registration deadline to receive a T-shirt and swag bag, Diedrich said the board worked with the shirt manufacturer and will be able to provide T-shirts to event participants following the event.
NEXT Young Professionals will also hand out first place medals in each category following the event.
For more information and to register for the Spring Up the Bluff, visit the Spring Up the Bluff Facebook page or visit tinyurl.com/SpringBluff. The public can also register the day of the event and pay by check or cash.
Proceeds from the event will support the Scotts Bluff National Monument. Typically, NEXT Young Professionals writes a check for $500.