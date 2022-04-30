Springing into May events planned at Alliance library

ALLIANCE — Springing into May events are at the Alliance Public Library.

Find the Yellow Tulip at the Alliance Public Library, a search for preschool through grade 2 began Monday, April 25 and continues through May 31 during library hours. There will be one May basket prize per day and one prize per child.

Story Time themes for ages 3-6 include “Eric Carle and Friends” on May 3 and May 5 then “Summer of Sunshine” on May 10 and 12 including a birthday party. Story Time is on Tuesdays at 10 a.m. and Thursdays at 1 p.m. in the Children’s Room featuring several stories, music, puppets, craft and more.

Library staff are excited to begin registration for “Oceans of Possibilities” Summer Reading Program on May 16. Registration will continue into the program which runs May 23 through June 30, so stay tuned for more information on these summer events for all ages.

For more information, please contact Cynthia Horn, Children’s and Youth Librarian at 762-1387.

Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form