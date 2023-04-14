The staff at the Riverside Discovery Center have been engrossing youth in the community during a weekly activity designed to teach kids about the animals that live in the zoo.

RDC’s Lil’ Explorers program takes place every Wednesday at 10 a.m. and is open to preschool kids ages 2 through 4. This week’s event began with some fun facts about snakes including that there are 3,700 known species, that their evolutionary history spans 142 million years, that they smell with their tongues, and that they are an essential part of their ecosystems.

The kids also got a chance to see and touch a ball python named Alberta, which helped them understand that not all snakes are dangerous and none of them are slimy or gross. On the other hand, the docents running the program put special effort into teaching the kids about rattlesnakes, which are common in the Panhandle and potentially dangerous.

“The reason they have a rattle is that it’s a warning system,” docent Paul Maunier told the kids. “They’re more scared of you than you are of them. I know that’s hard to believe, but it’s true. They will curl up, and they’ll only bite to protect themselves. They lay there and shake that rattle because they’re shivering that there’s a human coming.”

Maunier explained that if kids ever hear a rattling sound, they should back away and avoid the area to prevent a frightened rattlesnake from striking out of fear. That lesson is familiar to the adults in the room, who docent Beth Trupp said often have more reservations about snakes than kids do.

“We really try to encourage the kids to understand about snakes, but also be cautious about them," she said. "We actually find that the kids are more willing to touch and pet the snakes than the adults, so we try to teach the adults at the same time and show them that it’s OK to touch them if they’re tame and presented here at the zoo."

Previous classes have focused on other animals that can be found at the zoo and beyond, like zebras and birds of prey. Maunier said that kids are especially receptive to learning when they can see and touch things for themselves, but that the most important thing is making the experience fun and memorable.

“It’s fun to see the kids because they get excited about seeing the animals up close,” she said. “We give them all kinds of information, and if they take any of it back, that’s fine. At their age, just being here and experiencing it, being part of the group, and making things is good for them.”

Despite this focus on the experience, Trupp said that parents are often surprised by just how much knowledge their little ones are able to absorb in a short time at the program.

“We’ve had parents come back the next week and say, ‘Even though it didn’t seem like they were getting the information, it’s all they talked about.’ They do take quite a bit of the information home and learn from it,” Trupp said.

According to Trupp, the overarching goal of the zoo’s youth programs is to help kids connect with and enjoy what the zoo has to offer as well that will endure in the years to come.

“In this program, we try to encourage them to keep coming and then they’ll be a step up for the next age group. We’re trying to foster a love of the zoo so maybe they’ll continue through elementary and high school, and as adults, too,” she said.

Next week’s Lil’ Explorers class will focus on owls. The class is included with admission to the zoo.