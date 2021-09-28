St. Agnes Catholic Church to host Parish Mission

SCOTTSBLUFF - St. Agnes Catholic Church, Scottsbluff, will host a parish mission presented by Father Jim Sichko the evenings of Oct. 3, 4, and 5.

Father Sichko is a full-time preacher, evangelist, and motivational speaker based in the Diocese of Lexington, Kentucky. In 2016, he was commissioned by Pope Francis as one of 100 U.S. Papal Missionaries of Mercy.

Known for his positive and encouraging presentations entitled “60 minutes for Jesus,” Fr. Sichko’s talks tie real life experiences to the Gospel message of Jesus Christ.

The mission will be held on three consecutive nights from 7 to 8 p.m. at St. Agnes Catholic Church, Scottsbluff. There is no admission fee or registration. All are welcome to attend.