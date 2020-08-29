St. Agnes Catholic School holds weekly spirit rally

“I love this music!” one child shouted as preschool to fifth grade students jumped around, waved their hands and moved to the music Friday morning on the playground area behind St. Agnes Catholic School. They were enjoying being outside for their weekly spirit rally, a fun activity that was implemented by Administrator Julie Brown this year.
“Sometimes you might go through the whole day without seeing any of the other classes,” Brown said the students. St. Agnes implemented a cohort system in which each class does all their activities and schoolwork separate from the others to increase social distancing. “I just want to come out here every once in a while and remind you that we’re all in here together.”
Teachers led their students behind the school and kept each grade separate to allow for social distancing. They made sure they could all still see each other, though.
“We only have 110 students, and our older kids do a ton of stuff with our little kids,” Brown told the Star-Herald. “Right now, they’re not able to do that, so we’re trying to remind them that, ‘Hey, we’re all in here even though you’re not seeing each other every day.’”
The rally began with some dancing while they waited for everyone to get outside. Then Brown made some announcements, including a couple birthdays, and fifth grader Quinten Gould led the Pledge of Allegiance. Then they did a few cheers. Kindergarten, third and fifth grades shouted “St. Agnes” while pre-K, first, second and fourth grades shouted “Owls” back.
After the cheers, the students did the wave around the schoolyard and the fifth graders led the school in a chant with posters. It ended with the Macarena, donuts and a special concluding song about making a difference.
Each grade was judged for their spirit to become the spirit leaders for that week. Fifth grade won for the upper level and first grade won for the lower level.
“First grade was dancing and showing spirit without me telling them to,” Brown said when justifying her spirit leader decision.
The first graders said they didn’t know how it happened, it just did. Their teacher, Sharon Bird, said they always have energy. She said she was grateful to Brown for this fun Friday morning activity.
“I love it. I think it’s good for all of us to get together,” she said. “Mrs. Brown does a wonderful job.”
Brown said she plans to do a spirit rally every Friday to help the students feel like they are still a community.
“This is really what St. Agnes is about. We do a ton of community things,” she said, as children sing “Go make a difference,” in the background. “It’s important to me to keep unity because community is just a huge part of what our school is about.”
She then turned to give air high-fives to students as they each took turns shouting, “Thank you, Mrs. Brown!”