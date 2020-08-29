St. Agnes Catholic School holds weekly spirit rally

“I love this music!” one child shouted as preschool to fifth grade students jumped around, waved their hands and moved to the music Friday morning on the playground area behind St. Agnes Catholic School. They were enjoying being outside for their weekly spirit rally, a fun activity that was implemented by Administrator Julie Brown this year.

“Sometimes you might go through the whole day without seeing any of the other classes,” Brown said the students. St. Agnes implemented a cohort system in which each class does all their activities and schoolwork separate from the others to increase social distancing. “I just want to come out here every once in a while and remind you that we’re all in here together.”

Teachers led their students behind the school and kept each grade separate to allow for social distancing. They made sure they could all still see each other, though.

“We only have 110 students, and our older kids do a ton of stuff with our little kids,” Brown told the Star-Herald. “Right now, they’re not able to do that, so we’re trying to remind them that, ‘Hey, we’re all in here even though you’re not seeing each other every day.’”

The rally began with some dancing while they waited for everyone to get outside. Then Brown made some announcements, including a couple birthdays, and fifth grader Quinten Gould led the Pledge of Allegiance. Then they did a few cheers. Kindergarten, third and fifth grades shouted “St. Agnes” while pre-K, first, second and fourth grades shouted “Owls” back.