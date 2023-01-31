St. Agnes celebrates faith, excellence and service during Catholic Schools Week

St. Agnes Catholic School in Scottsbluff is in the midst of a week-long celebration of Catholic Schools Week.

The week is an annual event shared by Catholic schools nationwide and has been running since 1974. The theme for this year’s celebration is “Catholic Schools: Faith. Excellence. Service.”

“It’s a week celebrating the privilege that it is to be able to have Catholic education,” said St. Agnes Catholic School Administrator Julie Brown.

St. Agnes has gone all-out for the special week by finding a different aspect of the school to celebrate every day.

“Every day features something,” explained Brown. “Sunday was celebrating our parish, so we led all of the ministries for our 10 a.m. mass that day. Yesterday (Monday) was celebrating people who make our school possible, so we provided popcorn treats to our staff, volunteers (and) people who serve on our board and organize our major fundraisers.”

Tuesday’s focus was celebrating the students at St. Agnes, which was accomplished by allowing them to do some of their favorite things during the school day.

“They’re here in their pajamas because that’s one of their favorite things,” said Brown. “They’re just playing and enjoying time together.”

The students were encouraged to bring their favorite board games to play with their classmates, and the entire school family gathered together in the gymnasium for a well-earned break from their lessons.

The week of celebration will continue with a focus on celebrating the nation on Wednesday, celebrating families on Thursday, and celebrating the staff on Friday. Every day will feature special guests, such as the bishop, diocesan superintendent and the students’ parents.

“We know what a big role (parents) play in allowing their children the opportunity and the privilege to be here at this school, so we’ve invited them to an indoor picnic,” said Brown.

Brown added that celebrating Catholic schooling is important for many reasons, not the least of which is their ability to offer parents a choice when it comes to their children’s education.

“Our public schools here are great,” said Brown. “But choice is always good for allowing kids to learn in an environment that best suits their educational needs. A big component for us is that parents love the faith-based piece of what their kids can have here. They’re not only growing in knowledge, they’re growing in faith.”

Those values were echoed by St. Agnes parish priest Father Rayappa Konka, who said that the school is dedicated to providing an excellent education on par with other institutions while also giving special attention to nurturing the growth of students’ character and spirit.

“This is the place where we mold the children to be good citizens of this country. At the same time, we also give importance to religion and teach the children how God is important in their lives,” said Konka.

St. Agnes Catholic School has been a pillar in Scottsbluff since its founding in 1955. With around 120 students enrolled from preschool through fifth grade and small class sizes, its staff describe it as a family of its own.

“It’s small, it’s tight-knit, and it’s very supportive,” said Brown.

“We are one family,” said Konka. “Our parish is a family, and this family is together always, united to say that we are all Christians, Catholics, and we have one faith. That’s how we teach our children.”

PHOTOS: St. Agnes celebrates Catholic Schools Week