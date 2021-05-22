St. Agnes offering Journey of Grief series

SCOTSBLUFF - The Journey of Grief is a five-session program designed to aid the healing process of grief. Meeting will include information and discussion.
Discussion will be based on Doug Manning’s Video Series, “The Journey of Grief.” His presentation about the grief journey is captured in a personal way with practical advice.
Sessions will be held Sundays, June 6, June 13, June 27, July 11, July 18, 6:30 to 8 p.m., St. Agnes Church, 2314 Third Avenue. Everyone is welcome.
For more information, contact Ellen Ramig, 308-631-0811.