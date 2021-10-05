St. Agnes students enjoy day off at Riverside Discovery Center’s Autumn Adventure Play Zone

The Riverside Discovery Center’s Autumn Adventure Play Zone proved to be a good way to keep a group of students from St. Agnes entertained on a day off from school Monday.

Jodie Windhorst said she and a group of other parents of St. Agnes students thought it was a good way to get their kids out of the house.

“They were off school today, and so we thought we’d come to the zoo just for fun with the nice weather,” she said. “We come to the zoo a lot. It’s really nice to have it in the community.”

Windhorst said the recent opening of the Autumn Adventure Play Zone was part of the reason for their Monday visit.

“We thought it would be fun to let them explore and get some energy out while we talk to our friends,” she said.

Windhorst said the group was planning on taking in more of the zoo’s attractions during the students’ day off.

“We love coming here,” she said. “We end up doing a picnic lunch with the kids and get them together.”

Alex Mason, the lead keeper at Riverside Discovery Center, said the play zone was first built in 2019 as a way to give area youth something to do after the splash pad was closed for the season.