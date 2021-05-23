Stacey Lamar serves with care and compassion

When the COVID-19 pandemic came to the area, Lamar was one of the first nurses on the 3rd floor to care for a COVID-19 positive patient. Though she missed giving hugs and caring touches, Lamar did her best to reassure patients and their families that they were in good hands.

“It was important for me to coach patients and their families through the tough times. I can’t replace a family member, but I tried to be the closest thing when they needed me most,” Lamar said.

Through the highs and lows of the pandemic, Lamar is proud of the teamwork she and her fellow nurses have displayed.

“I believe many of us at Regional West stepped up to the plate to care for our patients,” she said.

To Lamar, nursing comes down to three things: love, care, and compassion. She says it’s important to be flexible and light-hearted, but the little things tend to make the most impact.

“Whatever time I have, I like to go out of my way and do my best to help. Whether that’s listening to a patient’s concerns or offering them a smile, I do the best job I can every day,” Lamar said.