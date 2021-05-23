Stacey Lamar serves with care and compassion

When it came to choosing career paths, Stacey Lamar, RN, ADN, saw two options: art or nursing. Ultimately, she relied on divine intervention to make the decision.
“God has given me the gift of caring, and this is why I’m a nurse,” Lamar said.
Lamar was raised in Scottsbluff and graduated from Scottsbluff High School in 2002. She then went on to play soccer for four years during college and returned to Scottsbluff after working for Region V, a disability services and support organization in York. According to Lamar, her mother was her driving force guiding her to nursing.
“Everything clicked when I came back to Scottsbluff. My mom has always been my go-to person and encouraged me to be a nurse. She’s been a nurse since I was in kindergarten, and I knew that this was a great career to follow,” she said.
Lamar began her healthcare journey working as a CNA (certified nursing assistant) in a long-term care facility. After earning LPN (licensed practical nurse) certification in 2010, Lamar took her education a step further and earned an Associate of Science in Nursing degree from Western Nebraska Community College in 2016. For nearly five years Lamar has worked on the 3rd floor Med-Surg unit, following her mother’s footsteps as a 3rd floor nurse.
“The whole reason I wanted to come to 3rd floor is because my mom originally worked there. I just knew it was my floor. Third floor is my home,” she said.
When the COVID-19 pandemic came to the area, Lamar was one of the first nurses on the 3rd floor to care for a COVID-19 positive patient. Though she missed giving hugs and caring touches, Lamar did her best to reassure patients and their families that they were in good hands.
“It was important for me to coach patients and their families through the tough times. I can’t replace a family member, but I tried to be the closest thing when they needed me most,” Lamar said.
Through the highs and lows of the pandemic, Lamar is proud of the teamwork she and her fellow nurses have displayed.
“I believe many of us at Regional West stepped up to the plate to care for our patients,” she said.
To Lamar, nursing comes down to three things: love, care, and compassion. She says it’s important to be flexible and light-hearted, but the little things tend to make the most impact.
“Whatever time I have, I like to go out of my way and do my best to help. Whether that’s listening to a patient’s concerns or offering them a smile, I do the best job I can every day,” Lamar said.
Lamar is supported by her husband and three step-children. Looking ahead, she hopes to become a charge nurse on the floor she currently serves. Though many possibilities are on her horizon, one thing is certain: Lamar loves caring for patients.