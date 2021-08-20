Staff, supply shortages impact fast food restaurants

Driving down 27th Street, one might see the flashing signs of fast food restaurants display more than just the deals of the day. For several of them, another phrase draws in customers: “Lobby Open.”

In some cases, many of these restaurants haven’t invited clientele inside for more than a year. Sometimes, it is for health reasons. Other times, both supplies and staff have been in short supply.

“As far as our lobby and dining room activity, we have been very fortunate to be able to keep that level of service available to the DQ fans,” Scottsbluff Dairy Queen owner and general manager Yvonne Merrigan told the Star-Herald in an email.

It wasn’t always that way, however. Over the last year and a half, the Dairy Queen dining room has gone from being closed, to having reduced capacity, to finally being fully open since June. Merrigan said the restaurant was fully staffed the entire time, relying on methods like the drive-thru and curbside pickup to reach its customers.

There were also times when certain items, such as chicken and various paper products, were largely unavailable. Merrigan said her establishment never ran out of anything, but sometimes had barely enough of the product to get by.