Staff, supply shortages impact fast food restaurants

Driving down 27th Street, one might see the flashing signs of fast food restaurants display more than just the deals of the day. For several of them, another phrase draws in customers: “Lobby Open.”
In some cases, many of these restaurants haven’t invited clientele inside for more than a year. Sometimes, it is for health reasons. Other times, both supplies and staff have been in short supply.
“As far as our lobby and dining room activity, we have been very fortunate to be able to keep that level of service available to the DQ fans,” Scottsbluff Dairy Queen owner and general manager Yvonne Merrigan told the Star-Herald in an email.
It wasn’t always that way, however. Over the last year and a half, the Dairy Queen dining room has gone from being closed, to having reduced capacity, to finally being fully open since June. Merrigan said the restaurant was fully staffed the entire time, relying on methods like the drive-thru and curbside pickup to reach its customers.
There were also times when certain items, such as chicken and various paper products, were largely unavailable. Merrigan said her establishment never ran out of anything, but sometimes had barely enough of the product to get by.
Supply shortages “(have) been and still (are) an ongoing issue,” she said. “Unfortunately, this circumstance is completely out of our control due to the labor shortages at the manufacturers, which in essence trickles down to the consumer.”
She added this has occurred with more frequency this year than in 2020. Whether due to the coronavirus or weather-related disasters, what happens at the top of the supply line effects the entire fast food industry.
For some other restaurants, the problem they faced was less a lack of products or ingredients, and more a lack of employees.
“We hadn’t had any people trying to apply,” Alvaro Gomez, assistant manager of the Scottsbluff Taco Bell, said. “We even posted on Facebook ... so we could hire more people while we were short-staffed.”
Gomez said he did not want to overwork his existing staff by scheduling them for too many hours, especially when many of them had been working there for so long. As for the lack of new applicants, he said he suspected they just might not have wanted to work.
“We didn’t have people to open the lobby, so we had to bring people from Denver, our own company, to come and help us,” he said.
Though some may theorize that people aren’t looking for jobs in the service industry, and the reasons that they may do so. Nebraska and Scotts Bluff County are reporting low unemployment rates. On Friday, Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts noted proudly on social media that Nebraska has the lowest unemployment rate in the nation, at 2.3%, and that it’s a historic low for the state. Scotts Bluff County’s unemployment rate has hovered at less than 3% for months.
The Taco Bell lobby has been reopened for a week. Ever since then, Gomez said the restaurant has experienced supply shortages, but not for a manufacturing reason. Instead, he said business has been operating at such a high level they run out of some items before they can order more.
After a year without an open lobby, it was a welcome change. “And hopefully,” Gomez said, “we won’t have to close it again.”