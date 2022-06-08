 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

STAND ALONE: Chimney Rock worship photo

  • 0
STAND ALONE: Chimney Rock worship photo

Luke Storer portrayed the Apostle John during Saturday's free community worship service near Chimney Rock. Some of the people in attendance had memories of watching the original play in 1941. Director Jerry Fegler said the presentation was "moving and inspiring." Fegler estimated roughly 100 people were in attendance.
0 Comments

Submit Your News

We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on!

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: How to make policing safer?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Breaking News