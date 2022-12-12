 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Star-Herald alerts subscribers of possible delays, postponements of newspaper delivery during incoming storm

With the arrival of inclement weather in Scottsbluff and other areas of western Nebraska, which is expected to start around 1 a.m. Tuesday and extend through 5 a.m. Wednesday, newspaper delivery may be delayed or in some cases postponed.

The Scottsbluff Star-Herald is committed to ensuring that our subscribers have up-to-date information about their delivery and subscriptions.

The Star-Herald will send an 8 a.m. phone call each morning for the next several days to all subscribers affected by delivery delays. Please wait until that time to contact us. If you need to reach us, you can do so by calling 308-632-9010 or emailing us at DL-SPCCirculation@owh.com We will also include updates to this story.

Remember, all print subscribers get complimentary access to our electronic replica (e-edition) at starherald.com. If you have not activated your online subscription, please email DL-SPCCirculation@owh.com with your name, address and phone number and we can activate your online account for you.

Thank you for your patience and understanding.

