Star-Herald among those hosting Nebraska Public Media gubernatorial debate online

LINCOLN — Nebraska Public Media will host an hour-long debate with four of the Republican candidates who are running for the 2022 Nebraska governor’s race. The Star-Herald will be among media carrying the live feed on its Facebook page.

The debate will air at 6 p.m. MT, Thursday, March 24 on Nebraska Public Media.

Candidates include Falls City agri-businessman Charles Herbster; state senator Brett Lindstrom; Omaha information technology manager Breland Ridenour and former state senator Theresa Thibodeau.

Two other Republican candidates running for governor – Michael Connely and Jim Pillen – declined to participate in the debate.

News Director Dennis Kellogg will moderate the debate. The candidates will be questioned by a panel of Nebraska professional journalists.

The debate will be in the Ron Hull Studio at Nebraska Public Media. No audience will be present in the studio.

The debate is available by visiting the Star-Herald Facebook page, www.facebook.com/ScottsbluffStarHerald, and on starherald.com.

It will also be broadcast on radio and live-streamed on NebraskaPublicMedia.org and on the Nebraska Public Media app.

