Star-Herald named top digital, print newspaper by Nebraska Press Association
The Star-Herald was named the daily top print and digital newspaper in Nebraska by the Nebraska Press Association.

Winning a total of 18 first-place awards, eight second-place awards and seven third-place awards, along with the year’s best advertisement, the Star-Herald led the way for the state’s daily newspaper in the NPA’s Better Newspaper Contest.

“Coming off such a tough year for newspapers and communities, it is very rewarding to be recognized for the efforts we put forth to keep our community informed,” Star-Herald publisher Rich Macke said.

Ashley Young designed the year’s top advertisement sold to Home Team Realty by Candy Wills.

“It took a lot of hard work,” Young said as she talked about building the ad for Home Team Realty. “It feels good to be recognized for it.”

This is the second year in the last three years the Star-Herald has been named the top daily sweepstakes winner for print and the second year in a row it has claimed the top honors for digital.

In the digital sweepstakes, the Star-Herald finished first ahead of the Grand Island Independent in second place and the Kearney Hub in third. In the print sweepstakes competition, the Star-Herald finished first with the Kearney Hub second and the Norfolk Daily News in third.

The weeklies, the Gering Courier and the Hemingford Ledger, published by the Star-Herald also did well in this year’s NPA Better Newspaper contest. The Gering Courier won one first, three second and five third place awards. The Hemingford Ledger won two first place, one second and four third place awards.

“Having been in the industry as long as I have, it is an honor to work with such a high quality team as we have here at the Star-Herald,” Macke said.

Star-Herald awards

First place

Use of Computer Graphics - COVID-19 Update by Jeff Van Patten

Building Circulation - Cream in the coffee by Dalene Louden

Small advertisement – Ducks Unlimited by Adam Munoz & Dalene Louden

Agricultural advertisement – Seize the ‘moo’ ment! by Dalene Louden

Signature page – Fourth of July Safety & Flag Etiquette by staff

Creative Ad Writing – A Free Press by Dalene Louden

Sports Feature photo – B-10 Champions by Jeff Van Patten

Breaking News Photography – Water Tower Rescue by Jeff Van Patten

Personal Column by Rich Macke

Breaking News Writing – Public Defender arrested by Maunette Loeks

Special Section (Multiple Publication Days) – Stars by Staff

Lifestyles – Star-Herald by Olivia Wieseler & Mark McCarthy

General Excellence – Star-Herald

Specialty Pages – Farm & Ranch by Elise Balin

Best NIE (Newspapers In Education) – Star-Herald

Online Coverage of Breaking News – Water Tower Rescue by Jeff Van Patten, Olivia Wieseler and Maunette Loeks

Best Use of Social Media – Creative Mask Contest by Maunette Loeks

Best Sports Video – Pioneers’ new coach by Jeff Van Patten & Maunette Loeks

Second place

Classified page by staff

Single Retail advertisement – Home team – Same Great Team by Candy Wills & Ashley Young

Feature Photography – Trick or Treat by Justin Garcia

Entertainment story – Songs about time by Kamie Stephens

Editorial page – Star-Herald staff

Editorial – Star-Herald by Maunette Loeks & Brad Staman

News writing – Panhandle Drought by Danielle Prokop

Best Sports Video – Pioneer of the Week by Jeff Van Patten & Maunette Loeks

3rd place

Newspaper Organized or Sponsored Event – Girls’ Day Out by Connie Ernest & Staff

Breaking New Writing – Plane crash by Danielle Prokop, Mark McCarthy & Maunette Loeks

Feature Series – Dealing with Grief by Mark McCarthy

Entertainment story – Singing 4 the residents by Brad Staman

Public Notice & Its Promotion – Star-Herald staff

Online Video – Honoring heroes with a day of running by Mark McCarthy & Kamie Stephens

COVID-10 Pandemic Digital Coverage – Star-Herald by Maunette Loeks

Special Awards

Advertisement of the Year – Home Team Realty by Ashley Young & Candy Wills

Awards won by the Gering Courier and the Hemingford Ledger include:

1st place

Gering Courier – Single Feature Story – New way to communicate by Mark McCarthy

Hemingford Ledger – News Writing – Cruisin’ the Butte by Kay Bakkehaug

Hemingford Ledger – Single Retail Advertising Idea Color – For God so loved the world by Holly Wade & Dalene Louden

2nd Place

Gering Courier – Feature Photography – Moving the herd by Mark McCarthy

Gering Courier - In-Depth Writing – Hispanic organ Donation by Mark McCarthy

Gering Courier - Special Single Section – Oregon Trail Days by staff

Hemingford Ledger – Breaking News Photography – Tornado by Kay Bakkehaug

3rd pace

Gering Courier – Small Ad – Bowl Bound by Duncan Baker & Ashley Young

Gering Courier – Classified page – Gering Courier by Peggi Carabajal, Andrew James, Chera Gabis & Dalene Louden

Gering Courier – Single Retail Advertising Idea Color – Monument Physical Therapy – Less Pain by Candy Wills & Dalene Louden

Gering Courier – Single Retail Advertising Idea Black & White – Gering Garden Center by Duncan Baker & Ashley Young

Gering Courier – Editorial page by staff

Hemingford Ledger – Breaking News Photography – Collision by Kay Bakkehaug

Hemingford Ledger – Agricultural ad – Farmer’s Coop Bolt Bin Expansion by Holly Wade & Dalene Louden

Hemingford Ledger – Reader Interaction – Class of 2020 Seniors’ Personal stories by Kay Bakkehaug

Hemingford Ledger – Building Circulation – Imagine Life Without it by Dalene Louden

