Star-Herald named top digital, print newspaper by Nebraska Press Association

The Star-Herald was named the daily top print and digital newspaper in Nebraska by the Nebraska Press Association.

Winning a total of 18 first-place awards, eight second-place awards and seven third-place awards, along with the year’s best advertisement, the Star-Herald led the way for the state’s daily newspaper in the NPA’s Better Newspaper Contest.

“Coming off such a tough year for newspapers and communities, it is very rewarding to be recognized for the efforts we put forth to keep our community informed,” Star-Herald publisher Rich Macke said.

Ashley Young designed the year’s top advertisement sold to Home Team Realty by Candy Wills.

“It took a lot of hard work,” Young said as she talked about building the ad for Home Team Realty. “It feels good to be recognized for it.”

This is the second year in the last three years the Star-Herald has been named the top daily sweepstakes winner for print and the second year in a row it has claimed the top honors for digital.