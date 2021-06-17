Star-Herald named top digital, print newspaper by Nebraska Press Association

The Star-Herald was named the daily top print and digital newspaper in Nebraska by the Nebraska Press Association.
Winning a total of 18 first-place awards, eight second-place awards and seven third-place awards, along with the year’s best advertisement, the Star-Herald led the way for the state’s daily newspaper in the NPA’s Better Newspaper Contest.
“Coming off such a tough year for newspapers and communities, it is very rewarding to be recognized for the efforts we put forth to keep our community informed,” Star-Herald publisher Rich Macke said.
Ashley Young designed the year’s top advertisement sold to Home Team Realty by Candy Wills.
“It took a lot of hard work,” Young said as she talked about building the ad for Home Team Realty. “It feels good to be recognized for it.”
This is the second year in the last three years the Star-Herald has been named the top daily sweepstakes winner for print and the second year in a row it has claimed the top honors for digital.
In the digital sweepstakes, the Star-Herald finished first ahead of the Grand Island Independent in second place and the Kearney Hub in third. In the print sweepstakes competition, the Star-Herald finished first with the Kearney Hub second and the Norfolk Daily News in third.
The weeklies, the Gering Courier and the Hemingford Ledger, published by the Star-Herald also did well in this year’s NPA Better Newspaper contest. The Gering Courier won one first, three second and five third place awards. The Hemingford Ledger won two first place, one second and four third place awards.
“Having been in the industry as long as I have, it is an honor to work with such a high quality team as we have here at the Star-Herald,” Macke said.
Star-Herald awards
First place
Use of Computer Graphics - COVID-19 Update by Jeff Van Patten
Building Circulation - Cream in the coffee by Dalene Louden
Small advertisement – Ducks Unlimited by Adam Munoz & Dalene Louden
Agricultural advertisement – Seize the ‘moo’ ment! by Dalene Louden
Signature page – Fourth of July Safety & Flag Etiquette by staff
Creative Ad Writing – A Free Press by Dalene Louden
Sports Feature photo – B-10 Champions by Jeff Van Patten
Breaking News Photography – Water Tower Rescue by Jeff Van Patten
Personal Column by Rich Macke
Breaking News Writing – Public Defender arrested by Maunette Loeks
Special Section (Multiple Publication Days) – Stars by Staff
Lifestyles – Star-Herald by Olivia Wieseler & Mark McCarthy
General Excellence – Star-Herald
Specialty Pages – Farm & Ranch by Elise Balin
Best NIE (Newspapers In Education) – Star-Herald
Online Coverage of Breaking News – Water Tower Rescue by Jeff Van Patten, Olivia Wieseler and Maunette Loeks
Best Use of Social Media – Creative Mask Contest by Maunette Loeks
Best Sports Video – Pioneers’ new coach by Jeff Van Patten & Maunette Loeks
Second place
Classified page by staff
Single Retail advertisement – Home team – Same Great Team by Candy Wills & Ashley Young
Feature Photography – Trick or Treat by Justin Garcia
Entertainment story – Songs about time by Kamie Stephens
Editorial page – Star-Herald staff
Editorial – Star-Herald by Maunette Loeks & Brad Staman
News writing – Panhandle Drought by Danielle Prokop
Best Sports Video – Pioneer of the Week by Jeff Van Patten & Maunette Loeks
3rd place
Newspaper Organized or Sponsored Event – Girls’ Day Out by Connie Ernest & Staff
Breaking New Writing – Plane crash by Danielle Prokop, Mark McCarthy & Maunette Loeks
Feature Series – Dealing with Grief by Mark McCarthy
Entertainment story – Singing 4 the residents by Brad Staman
Public Notice & Its Promotion – Star-Herald staff
Online Video – Honoring heroes with a day of running by Mark McCarthy & Kamie Stephens
COVID-10 Pandemic Digital Coverage – Star-Herald by Maunette Loeks
Special Awards
Advertisement of the Year – Home Team Realty by Ashley Young & Candy Wills
Awards won by the Gering Courier and the Hemingford Ledger include:
1st place
Gering Courier – Single Feature Story – New way to communicate by Mark McCarthy
Hemingford Ledger – News Writing – Cruisin’ the Butte by Kay Bakkehaug
Hemingford Ledger – Single Retail Advertising Idea Color – For God so loved the world by Holly Wade & Dalene Louden
2nd Place
Gering Courier – Feature Photography – Moving the herd by Mark McCarthy
Gering Courier - In-Depth Writing – Hispanic organ Donation by Mark McCarthy
Gering Courier - Special Single Section – Oregon Trail Days by staff
Hemingford Ledger – Breaking News Photography – Tornado by Kay Bakkehaug
3rd pace
Gering Courier – Small Ad – Bowl Bound by Duncan Baker & Ashley Young
Gering Courier – Classified page – Gering Courier by Peggi Carabajal, Andrew James, Chera Gabis & Dalene Louden
Gering Courier – Single Retail Advertising Idea Color – Monument Physical Therapy – Less Pain by Candy Wills & Dalene Louden
Gering Courier – Single Retail Advertising Idea Black & White – Gering Garden Center by Duncan Baker & Ashley Young
Gering Courier – Editorial page by staff
Hemingford Ledger – Breaking News Photography – Collision by Kay Bakkehaug