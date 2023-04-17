LINCOLN -- The Star-Herald and its sister papers in Gering and Hemingford won a combined 14 awards last weekend in the Nebraska Press Association’s 2023 Better Newspaper Contest.

Awards were announced during Saturday’s closing banquet of the NPA’s 150th anniversary convention, held Friday and Saturday at Lincoln’s Cornhusker Marriott Hotel.

Star-Herald staffers during 2022 won six awards in the contest’s daily category. The Gering Courier won five awards and the Hemingford Ledger three in Division A, one of four divisions for weekly papers.

The West Virginia Press Association judged this year’s NPA contest.

Following are the three papers’ award winners by category:

Sports

Weeklies, Division A -- third: Bryanna Winner, Gering Courier, sports action photo.

Photography

Dailies – second: Maunette Loeks, Star-Herald, news photography.

Editorial (news):

Weeklies, Division A – first: Lauren Brant, Gering Courier, entertainment story; Lauren Brant and Kay Bakkehaug, Hemingford Ledger, reader interaction/contest. Second: Lauren Brant, Gering Courier, in-depth writing; Jeff Van Patten, Gering Courier, breaking news. Third: Kay Bakkehaug, Hemingford Ledger, breaking news, headline writing; staff, Gering Courier, general excellence.

Dailies – first: Fletcher Halfaker, Star-Herald, youth coverage. Second: Lauren Brant, Star-Herald, in-depth writing, news writing; staff, Star-Herald, front page. Third: Fletcher Halfaker, Star-Herald, entertainment story.

Also, current Star-Herald Sports Editor Tim Johnson won first place in daily feature photo, second in breaking news and third in single feature story for his 2022 work with the North Platte Telegraph, the Star-Herald’s sister paper since 1968.