Star-Herald takes top print, digital awards

KEARNEY — For the third time in four years, the Scottsbluff Star-Herald was named daily sweepstakes winner in the Nebraska Press Association’s 2022 Better Newspaper Contest Saturday, April 30.

The Star-Herald also won the digital sweepstakes for daily papers for the third consecutive year.

Its sister paper, the Gering Courier, finished second in the sweepstakes for Division A, one of four divisions for weekly or semiweekly papers.

Several current and former Star-Herald, Courier and Hemingford Ledger writers and advertising staffers also won individual first-place awards in this year’s contest. The Ledger also competed in Division A.

Results were announced during the annual NPA convention — the group’s first since the COVID-19 pandemic started — Friday and Saturday at Kearney’s Younes Conference Center North.

Members of the New York state Press Association judged entries from participating Nebraska weeklies and dailies. The Omaha World-Herald and Lincoln Journal Star are NPA members but don’t participate in the contest.

The North Platte Telegraph finished second to the Star-Herald in the NPA daily sweepstakes contest, which totals up individual awards in writing, advertising, digital, layout, photo and video categories. In the digital sweepstakes contest, The Telegraph finished third.

The two papers, once the two dailies of the former Western Publishing Co., have had common ownership since 1968.

The Stanton Register in northeast Nebraska finished ahead of the Courier in the Division A sweepstakes. Divisions for weekly and semiweekly papers are determined by circulation, though some divisions are combined in particular contest categories.

Following are the top Star-Herald, Courier and Ledger finishers in individual 2022 NPA contest:

Star-Herald

» Use of computer graphics produced in-house: 3. Olivia Wieseler, “Brain Injury.”

» Building circulation: 1. Staff, “How to log in.”

» Reader interaction/contest: 1. Maunette Loeks, Lauren Brant and Kelly Zwetzig, “A Salute to Nurses.”

» Community promotion advertisement: 2. Staff, “Bands on Broadway.”

» Agricultural advertisement: 3. Dalene Louden, “21st Century.”

» Single classified advertising idea-black and white: 3. Staff, “Consolidated Services.”

» Sports action photo: 1. Mark Rein, “Soccer battle”; 2. Con Marshall, “CSC Cowboy.”

» Sports page: 2. Bryanna Winner.

» Sports feature writing: 1. Bryanna Winner, “Dadgostar”; 2. Emanuel Casilias, “Brady Laucomer.”

» Feature photography: 2. Olivia Wieseler, “Quilt of Valor.”

» Photo page: 3. Brad Staman, “Bobcats Preschool.”

» Breaking news: 3. Maunette Loeks, “Scottsbluff Hotel Fire.”

» Feature series: 1. Christopher Borro, “History of the Volga Germans”; 3. Mark McCarthy, “Local Super Bowl History.”

» Entertainment story: 1. Olivia Wieseler, “Karaoke”; 3. Olivia Wieseler, “17 Syllables.”

» In-depth writing: 3. Olivia Wieseler, “Brain Injury.”

» Editorial page: 2. Staff.

» Editorial writing: 3. Rich Macke.

» Lifestyle section: 2. Lauren Brant, Mark McCarthy, Olivia Wieseler.

» News writing: 3. Maunette Loeks, “Grand Jury.”

» Special single section: 2. Staff, “Breast Cancer Awareness”; 3. Staff, “Honoring America’s Heroes.”

» Youth coverage: 1. Staff.

» Specialty/lifestyles sections: 2. Nicole Heldt, Olivia Wieseler and Lauren Brant, “Farm & Ranch.”

» Freedom of Information (all-class): 3. Rich Macke, “Open Meeting Act, there for a reason.”

» Online video/editorial: 1. Olivia Wieseler, “25th annual Harvest Festival highlights the agricultural past.”

» Online coverage of breaking news: 1. Maunette Loeks and Jeff Van Patten, “Buffalo Creek Wildfire”; 2. Jeff Van Patten and Maunette Loeks, “Vista Trend Fire.”

» Best sports video: 1. Bryanna Winner and Maunette Loeks, “Red Raiders lose heartbreaker in Class B District Finals”; 3. Bryanna Winner, Maunette Loeks and Dave Brunz, “Brock Ehler and Garrett Nelson featured on ‘Winner and the Mailman’ podcast.”

» Sports Photo of the Year (all-class): 1. Mark Rein, “Out.”

» Advertisement of the Year (all-class): 1. Dalene Louden and Adam Munoz, “Weddings with Hotel 21.”

Gering Courier

» Use of computer graphics produced in-house: 3. Olivia Wieseler, 9-11 graphic.

» Reader interaction/contest: 1. Staff, “Kid Scoop.”

» Sports action photo: 1. Mark Rein, “WNCC dunk.”

» Sports feature photo: 1. Jeff Van Patten, “Seiler Celebrates”; 3. Mark Rein, “Winkler Wave.”

» Sports page: 3. Staff.

» Sports feature writing: 1. Jeff Van Patten, “Advocate says NSAA wronged deaf wrestler.”

» Feature photography: 3. Olivia Wieseler, “Harvest Festival.”

» Personal column: 3. Olivia Wieseler.

» Use of color — news: 2. Olivia Wieseler, Dec. 9 front page.

» Breaking news: 2. Maunette Loeks, “Vista Trend fire near Gering damages 3,600 acres.”

» Feature series: 2. Emily Krzyzanowski, “Senior Spotlight Series.”

» Entertainment story: 2. Olivia Wieseler, “Those summer nights”; 3. Olivia Wieseler, “Matt Hebbert performs on stage for first time in nearly four years.”

» Editorial page: 1. Staff.

» Headline writing: 1. Staff, Sept. 30 issue.

» General excellence: 3. Staff.

» Youth coverage: 3. Olivia Wieseler, staff.

» Best Newspapers in Education program: 1. Olivia Wieseler.

Hemingford Ledger

» Photo page: 3. Brad Staman, “Reading to one another.”

» Personal column: 1. Brad Staman.

» In-depth writing: 3. Brad Staman, “Connecting Rural Nebraskans.”

» Front page: 3. Staff.

