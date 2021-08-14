Star Herald to Launch NEW Marketing Brand and B2B Website

The Star-Herald, Gering Courier and Hemingford Ledger have launched Trails West Media Group and business-to-business website at a local meet and greet event Wednesday, Aug. 11, designed to assist local and regional businesses achieve their marketing goals.
For more than 100-years the Star-Herald has been a key provider of marketing services, historically centered in print advertising solutions. As buyers and sellers have evolved to embrace a more multimedia buying and selling experience, including digital, the Star-Herald has evolved their product set along with these trends. Today Trails West Media Group provides a comprehensive array of print and digital products and services to meet the needs of the fast-evolving business community for both local and national businesses.
“When many think of our available advertising solutions they think of our historic print-centric focus, but we’re now so much more,” Rich Macke, publisher of Trails West Media Group said. “We’re not your grandfather’s media company anymore.”
From website design and development to search advertising to social media to reputation management to content marketing to connected TV, and so much more, Trails West Media Group can help any business deliver their marketing message to the right audience at the right time in the right medium. And certainly, print advertising continues to play an important role in the media mix of many local and regional business…We can help there too.
The new website seeks to engage local business who might be interested in learning more about the evolving multimedia marketplace and the solutions available to them. The new website will be consistently updated to keep you informed, we encourage you to subscribe to our alerts and blog posts to ensure you never miss an important development.
Digital Director Kelly Zwetzig added “the new era in media can be quite complex, here at Trails West Media Group our team will work closely with you to establish your goals; understand and consider the product set that will deliver the results you seek, and tailor a media program to deliver on your ambitions.”
Please visit us on Monday, Aug. 16 at www.trailswestmediagroup.com to learn more about the comprehensive marketing solutions available to your business through Trails West Media Group. Let us help you make sense of the fast changing media landscape and craft a custom program for you.
“It is important to note, Trails West Media Group website and brand, is not replacing the Star-Herald website and brand that has been, and will continue to be, the staple of our community for news and information,” Macke said.