Tired of winter: There are a few chores that can be done in the yard and garden while waiting for the weather to settle. Walk around your yard and check for damaged or broken branches on trees and shrubs. Dormant pruning is done before trees and shrubs leaf out allowing us to see the branching structure clearly, a benefit when making correct cuts. Always use sharp pruners or saws and cut along the branch collar, do not leave the branch too long or cut into the branch collar as this will hinder the healing process.

What is a good pruning cut on trees: First find the branch collar on the limb to be removed. It is the raised area at the base of the branch. Make an undercut 6 inches to a foot from the trunk, then remove the branch weight by sawing just past the undercut. Remove the stub along the branch collar, being careful not to cut into the branch collar. A correct cut allows the callus tissue to grow evenly and cover the wound protecting the tree from decay and pest damage.

How do you know the correct time to prune shrubs: Spring-flowering shrubs should be pruned immediately after blooming. This allows you to enjoy the flowers and gives the shrub time to regrow for the next season. Old, neglected shrubs such as lilacs that no longer look flush and only have blooms on the very tip of the branch need extensive pruning to rejuvenate the plant; this requires pruning all branches to a height of 6 to 10 inches. This will renew the plant and add to its long-term health.

Perennials: Do you have perennials that are out growing their area or dying back in the center? The reasons for dividing perennials is to control size, rejuvenate them and increase their numbers. It is best to divide fall-blooming perennials in the spring. Dividing now, allows the plant to put its energy into root and leaf growth. Spring division is usually done as soon as the growing tips of the plant emerge. Use a sharp spade, lift the parent plant, separate, trim broken roots and replant, do not let them dry out.

When should you get your lawn ready for spring: Each spring is different, and what the calendar tells us can be completely different from what our weather is. Let the plants tell you. Watch for the forsythia and lilac bushes to begin to flower. Our temperatures have been below average for this time of year, and our soil temperatures are only averaging 35 degrees. Wait until the grass begins to green up. This signifies that the grass blades are rooting and actively growing. Raking will be the first thing to do to prepare for new growth.