Starting summer with a splash: Westmoor Pool opens June 2

Pool season kicks off in Scottsbluff as the Westmoor Pool hosts its opening day Thursday, June 2. The pool, with a maximum capacity of 300, will be a hotbed of summer activity for the next few months.

The Westmoor location had previously been scheduled to open June 1, but cold temperatures put an end to those plans.

“We never open unless its above 70 degrees because it’s not safe,” pool manager Vanessa Woolsey said. “People can get hypothermia just from the wind and the cold temperatures.”

Even in the 78-degree water, her lifeguards were shivering after two hours of training. The highest temperatures of the day would not be until the evening, and they still would not eclipse 70 degrees.

“We always try to open if we can ... we waited until the last possible second to call it,” Woolsey said. “... It’s supposed to be in the 70s all week, so we should be fine to open all this week and into the next.”

There is, however, a chance of thunderstorms. The pool doesn’t often close, Woolsey said, but when it does she always makes sure it’s the right call for the public. She communicates the closure on the city’s Facebook page and at the pool itself.

The pool features several attractions, including a lazy river, lily pad obstacle course, and both a body waterslide and a tube waterslide. Numerous water features in the shallow end shoot water out at patrons.

It will be open at least 10 weeks. Woolsey said they usually shut down for the season after the first week of August.

The pool is also available for private parties. Woolsey said they’re usually all booked by the third week of operation, and patrons need to book them at least two weeks in advance.

Woolsey is far from the only person working at the Westmoor Pool. Several staff members, many of them in highs school, help out.

The lifeguards work on emergency action plans every Wednesday, training in case of catastrophe. Woolsey said they learn “how to respond, how to provide care, making sure everybody’s on the same page so we can operate in a safe fashion.”

Recreational employees, or rec-aids, provide tickets and concessions, clean the pool and send people down the waterslides.

“There’s a lot of moving parts,” she said. “Not only do we have to make sure that our guards are doing their jobs and keeping patrons safe, we also have to manage chemicals and money, making sure things are ordered, making sure all the information gets out to the public ... Every morning we’re in here cleaning and making sure the pool is safe for everybody.”

Woolsey has been working at the pool for a decade and said she likes helping out her employees.

“Most times, this is their first job,” she said. “It’s fun to train them and show them what a first job is like and that it can be enjoyable.

The biggest challenge is finding the time to do everything, she said, but she has 26 employees — 15 lifeguards and 11 rec-aids — to help her out.

Operating hours for morning open swim on Tuesdays and Thursdays will be from 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Afternoon open swims will take place every day from 1:30-6 p.m.

River walks occur on Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 10:30-11:30 a.m. Family swim sessions are from 6:30-8:30 p.m. on Sundays.

Pool entrance costs $1 for ages 0-5, $3 for ages 6-15, $3.50 for ages 16-61 and $1.50 for ages 62 and up. Individual passes cost $50 apiece and family passes cost $125.

Those with questions about the pool can call 308-632-8881 or email poolmanager@scottsbluff.org.

