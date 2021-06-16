State chief medical officer thanks public health workers for work during pandemic

During Anthone’s visit to Scottsbluff, he visited the site of a mobile vaccination clinic being held by Scotts Bluff County Public Health Department. On Wednesday, nurses with the mobile clinic offered COVID-19 vaccinations at the Western Sugar plant.

Paulette Schnell, Scotts Bluff County Public Health director, explained that health officials are hoping more businesses will invite them to come to their worksites to offer the mobile clinics for employees to get their vaccine. The clinics have offered a convenient way for those who feel unable to leave work or work around other obligations.

While Anthone was at the site, a Western Sugar worker got his vaccine and Anthone asked questions of nurses at the site and Schnell.

“What a great opportunity to see how they set this up,” Anthone said of the mobile clinic. “Again, it’s a great example of how well the health department’s work with the community here as far as getting people immunized, especially now. It’s so important that they’re doing this.”

In the state of Nebraska, he said, “we’ve done a great job of getting people vaccinated, and it’s all due to the public health departments.”