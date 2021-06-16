State chief medical officer thanks public health workers for work during pandemic

Dr. Gary Anthone, chief medical officer and the director of public health in the state of Nebraska, made Scottsbluff one of his stops during a trip to western Nebraska Wednesday.
Anthone told the Star-Herald he had been invited to appear in the Nebraskaland Days parade in North Platte on Saturday. During that trip, he said, his assistant arranged for him to meet with health officials and departments in Grand Island and Kearney. He’ll visit North Platte Thursday and Friday. On Wednesday, he visited with officials from Scotts Bluff County Health Department, Panhandle Public Health Department and Regional West Medical Center.
“Ever since we started the pandemic response here in Nebraska, we’ve been working closely with the local public health departments and the hospitals, “ he said. “Obviously, because of the way things were going, we weren’t able to get out and visit the public health departments or the hospitals on a personal basis.
Now that things are sort of winding down a little bit, we thought this would be a great time to come out. We’ve been into some of the central part of Nebraska, and now the Panhandle area, to just say, thank you for all their hard work, what they’ve done.”
Anthone said he was extending thanks to public health workers for the sacrifices they made in the last year and a half not just on behalf of himself, but also the Department of Health and Human Services and Gov. Pete Ricketts.
During Anthone’s visit to Scottsbluff, he visited the site of a mobile vaccination clinic being held by Scotts Bluff County Public Health Department. On Wednesday, nurses with the mobile clinic offered COVID-19 vaccinations at the Western Sugar plant.
Paulette Schnell, Scotts Bluff County Public Health director, explained that health officials are hoping more businesses will invite them to come to their worksites to offer the mobile clinics for employees to get their vaccine. The clinics have offered a convenient way for those who feel unable to leave work or work around other obligations.
While Anthone was at the site, a Western Sugar worker got his vaccine and Anthone asked questions of nurses at the site and Schnell.
“What a great opportunity to see how they set this up,” Anthone said of the mobile clinic. “Again, it’s a great example of how well the health department’s work with the community here as far as getting people immunized, especially now. It’s so important that they’re doing this.”
In the state of Nebraska, he said, “we’ve done a great job of getting people vaccinated, and it’s all due to the public health departments.”
Health departments and health facilities in the Scottsbluff area have been a “godsend” as far as the relationships among themselves and the state in ensuring care during the pandemic, Anthone said. Now, he said, they are instrumental in distributing the vaccine to those who want to be vaccinated. In just six months time, he said, health departments across the state have distributed “four years of vaccine of what they normally would do. So you can imagine how hard they’ve been working and the organizational skills that they had to put in place to get really what is normally four years of vaccine into people in six months time. It’s just a credit to them.”
Anthone stepped into his role just months before the pandemic began, coming to DHHS from a private surgical practice in Omaha and a career that includes serving as a faculty member of the Department of Surgery at Creighton and as director of bariatric surgery at Methodist Hospital in Omaha and the University of Southern California in Los Angeles. He recalled the state’s epidemiologist coming into his office and telling him about the coronavirus circulating in China and “how it might turn into something big.” At the time, he said he recalls thinking it would “just blow over” like SARS and H1N1.
“Nobody really could have predicted it,” he said of the pandemic and its impact on the state.
However, when the pandemic did occur, he said, Nebraska’s response, which he cited as among the best in the nation, was successful due to the collaboration of the state, the health departments, hospitals and citizens in Nebraska.