State Games Torch Run coming to Panhandle this weekend

The Cornhusker State Games Torch Run continues this weekend in western Nebraska with the second leg of this year’s statewide tour.

The run begins in Alliance Saturday morning near Carhenge on Highway 87 at 9 a.m. and will make a media stop at Health 4 Life Chiropractic at approximately 9:30 a.m. The route will continue toward Bridgeport on Highway 385 and will reach the Bridgeport Community Center at approximately 1 p.m. for another media stop.

The torch will then be relayed along Highway 26 to the West Nebraska All-Star Football Game at Scottsbluff High School’s Bearcat Stadium. Members of the West Nebraska All-Star Volleyball Teams are scheduled to enter the stadium with the torch for an arrival ceremony at approximately 7 p.m.

Runners are still needed for Saturday’s leg and those interested should contact Pat Hagedorn at info@nebraskasportscouncil.com. There is no charge to participate in the Torch Run and all runners receive a free shirt. Those interested in running can register and find more details, including the updated schedule and map, at CornhuskerStateGames.com

