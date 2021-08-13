 Skip to main content
State Historical Society Foundation awards $401,428 to History Nebraska
State Historical Society Foundation awards $401,428 to History Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. – The Nebraska State Historical Society Foundation awarded $401,428 in fiscal year 2020 – 2021 to support programs at History Nebraska, including a project at Ft. Robinson.

Specific programs that received funding include:

— The Gerald R. Ford Conservation Center - $229,076

Support for conservations assistants’ salaries, and maintenance services and repairs through the James Paxson Fund

— The Gerald R. Ford Conservation Center - $123,744

Support for the Paintings Lab through the Paintings Conservation Endowment Fund

— Nebraska Marker Project - $7,405

Support for repair and replacement of Nebraska’s historical markers

— History Nebraska Collections - $1,034

For the acquisition of Officer’s Quarters at Ft. Robinson Boudoir Cards through the Lux Acquisition Fund

— Professional Development for Staff at History Nebraska - $18,350

The Johnson Endowment Fund - $1,591

— Treatment and conservation of a John Falter painting

Lux History Endowment – $2,750

Registration fees for 55 students to attend Nebraska National History Day

