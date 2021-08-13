State Historical Society Foundation awards $401,428 to History Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. – The Nebraska State Historical Society Foundation awarded $401,428 in fiscal year 2020 – 2021 to support programs at History Nebraska, including a project at Ft. Robinson.
Specific programs that received funding include:
— The Gerald R. Ford Conservation Center - $229,076
Support for conservations assistants’ salaries, and maintenance services and repairs through the James Paxson Fund
— The Gerald R. Ford Conservation Center - $123,744
Support for the Paintings Lab through the Paintings Conservation Endowment Fund
— Nebraska Marker Project - $7,405
Support for repair and replacement of Nebraska’s historical markers
— History Nebraska Collections - $1,034
For the acquisition of Officer’s Quarters at Ft. Robinson Boudoir Cards through the Lux Acquisition Fund
— Professional Development for Staff at History Nebraska - $18,350
The Johnson Endowment Fund - $1,591
— Treatment and conservation of a John Falter painting
Lux History Endowment – $2,750