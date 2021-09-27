State labor department to host drive-thru job fair

Prospective employees can learn more about local job opportunities at a Drive-Thru Job Fair event on Sept. 30. The Nebraska Dept. of Labor is hosting the event at their Scottsbluff offices at 505A Broadway. The fair will last from 4 to 6 p.m.
It is meant to connect employers with people who would want to work for them. “Businesses are having difficulty finding employees right now,” the Dept. of Labor’s regional manager Pat Comfort said. “We thought this would be a different way of ... helping people find work.”
The Dept. of Labor has hosted many job fairs in Scottsbluff before, but none like this. Keeping attendees socially distanced was important for the department, Comfort said. As opposed to entering the building and collecting materials, people will drive up to its doors and receive a bag full of flyers from participating businesses.
“Instead of standing in line and waiting at a table, they’re getting the whole job fair in a bag,” Comfort said. Around 30 local businesses are taking part.
Each flyer will include information on which positions are available and how to apply for them. Comfort said there would be promotional swag from some of the businesses in each bag.
The jobs advertised include a variety of professions targeting a variety of experience levels. Most of them are full-time positions, but there will be several entry-level offerings, as well.
“From what we’ve gotten in, there’s probably something that’d be good for all of those groups,” Comfort said. Last year, the department held a similarly unconventional job fair. That one, however, was aimed specifically at veterans and had applicants head inside to collect flyers.
This year’s job fair is open to everyone searching for work in the Platte Valley area. People do not have to drive to receive bags of flyers, Comfort said. If they want, interested applicants can walk or ride a bike to the Dept. of Labor location.
Nebraska has the lowest unemployment rate of any state in the nation. A smaller pool of unemployed potential workers leads to a smaller number of willing applicants, Comfort said.
Currently, the department had enough flyers to fill 75 bags, and they aim to put together even more if demand is high enough. “I hope we give every bag away, and then some more” she said.
Drive-through job fairs have become increasingly popular in the eastern part of the state during the pandemic, Comfort said. This is not the first time one has come to Scottsbluff, however. Regional West Medical Center hosted their own Drive-Thru Career Fair at the end of June.
Thursday’s event is the result of collaboration between several organizations. These include the City of Scottsbluff, Nebraska Vocational Rehabilitation, the Scottsbluff/Gering Chamber of Commerce and Western Nebraska Community College, in addition to the state Dept. of Labor.
For more information about the Drive-Thru Job Fair, prospective applicants can call 308-632-1420. Attendees do not have to register for the event.