State labor department to host drive-thru job fair

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“From what we’ve gotten in, there’s probably something that’d be good for all of those groups,” Comfort said. Last year, the department held a similarly unconventional job fair. That one, however, was aimed specifically at veterans and had applicants head inside to collect flyers.

This year’s job fair is open to everyone searching for work in the Platte Valley area. People do not have to drive to receive bags of flyers, Comfort said. If they want, interested applicants can walk or ride a bike to the Dept. of Labor location.

Nebraska has the lowest unemployment rate of any state in the nation. A smaller pool of unemployed potential workers leads to a smaller number of willing applicants, Comfort said.

Currently, the department had enough flyers to fill 75 bags, and they aim to put together even more if demand is high enough. “I hope we give every bag away, and then some more” she said.

Drive-through job fairs have become increasingly popular in the eastern part of the state during the pandemic, Comfort said. This is not the first time one has come to Scottsbluff, however. Regional West Medical Center hosted their own Drive-Thru Career Fair at the end of June.