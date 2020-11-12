State, local health officials: Immediate measures need to be taken to slow the spread of virus

As COVID-19 cases continue to increase in Nebraska, Panhandle Public Health District officials and Gov. Pete Ricketts stressed that people need to take immediate measures to slow the spread of the virus.
On Thursday, Ricketts held a briefing on the coronavirus, which he has done each day this week. Panhandle Public Health District officials held the second of its biweekly calls on Thursday.
Ricketts said, “... I want to remind people that the pandemic is getting worse here in the state, that we have seen rising cases and hospitalizations.”
It is not just a case of growing cases in the Lincoln or Omaha area, he said, but also in places like Scottsbluff and North Platte. A New York Times list of hotspots in the country put Scotts Bluff County 12th on its list of hot spots.
Ricketts questioned the accuracy of data used by the New York Times in its reporting in response to questions during his press briefing, saying it was not official “state-sponsored data.” However, PPHD officials gave significance to the listing.
“It is discouraging to see our name on that list,” Scotts Bluff County Public Health Director Paulette Schnell said. “I know we can do things to turn that around.”
The growing cases in the Panhandle and the state are causing great concern when it comes to the health care system. Ricketts noted that seven weeks ago, Nebraska hospitals were treating about 200 people. On Wednesday, that number had grown to 885 people. According to figures presented by PPHD, 76 people are currently hospitalized in hospitals throughout the Panhandle. One new death, a Box Butte County man in his 80s was announced during Thursday’s call and two additional deaths were reported afterward, involving a Dawes County woman in her 80s and a Grant County man in his 90s. On Thursday, 455 new cases were reported, bringing the total of active cases to 1,400 throughout the Panhandle.
“Testing sites are overwhelmed,” Engel said. “Public health contact tracers are overwhelmed and health care systems are starting to be overwhelmed and it just goes down the chain. Our health systems in the Panhandle are great and they want to be there to take care of all of us, no matter why we are walking up to that door, but we have to help them out. We have to do our part too.”
Earlier this week, Ricketts put into place increased health measures, but health officials throughout the state have said they are not enough to stop the spread of the virus. During Thursday’s call, he continued to stress the importance of personal responsibility in helping prevent the spread of the coronavirus. Panhandle health officials followed suit, continuing to do their best to reinforce the message of masking, washing your hands, social distancing, and other preventative measures, while also highlighting that cases continue to increase.
Ricketts cautioned that if case numbers and hospitalizations don’t decrease, he’ll be pressed to put into place stricter directed health measures like those in April. He said that gatherings continue to be pointed to as the key spreaders of the virus, and while many cases are mild, the virus is unpredictable as to how it will affect persons who contract the virus, now and even in the future.
“Follow the rules, use the tools and make sure you are doing all you can to limit the mobility so that we’re not spreading the virus in our state, so that we can get this curve tamped down and we can preserve our hospital capacity.”
Steve Schrader, a COVID-19 survivor featured during Ricketts’ press conference, compared the virus to “Russian roulette.” Schrader, who contracted the virus in March, had been hospitalized for 19 days and is classified as a “long-hauler,” a person who continues to suffer life-changing effects of the virus.
Ricketts says the state continues to be in touch with hospitals to ensure that patients aren’t being turned away, and he is not aware of any reports of patients being denied care. Some hospitals are taking some steps to postpone elective surgeries.
Dr. Gary Anthone, state chief medical officer, said the highest number of new COVID-19 cases is coming from the Scotts Bluff County area and the local hospital is at its highest level of patients since the beginning of the pandemic. However, he did say high volumes in hospitalizations are also being seen in Grand Island, Kearney, Norfolk and continuing Lancaster County.
Long-term health care facilities are also being affected, with Anthone saying that 64% of the state’s facilities are affected by positive COVID-19 patients. Death rates remain consistent with about 35-37% of the state’s deaths coming from long-term health care facilities.
PPHD has found itself backed up with contact tracing, and is using state contact tracers. Because of its caseload, as soon as officials receive notification of a positive test, they are sending out letters to persons who have tested and close contacts about directions for isolating and quarantining, as well as things they can do, like gathering their lists of close contacts, while waiting to hear from a public health official, Tabi Prochazka, deputy director for public health and promotions, said.
Mask mandates generated a lot of discussion in Ricketts’ call and the PPHD call. Panhandle health officials were asked, as they have been in the past, about mask mandates in the Panhandle. Engel acknowledged that they are getting a lot more questions about the ability of communities to pass mandates and plan to reach out to communities to see if they would like to explore the possibility of being able to pass mask mandates.
“We have to do something, we have to turn this around,” Engel said. “I know nobody wants to have any rights taken away, or to be restricted, but if we continue on this climb, I think it is going to be more restrictive than ever to get this to stop.”
As recently as the Thursday, Nov. 12, press briefing, Ricketts has said he does not support mask mandates. Lancaster County and Douglas County have in place mask mandates, but it has been the governor’s position that other health districts across the state are unable to put into mask mandates without the approval of the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services. Without Ricketts’ direction, such efforts are unlikely to be approved.
During the briefing, Ricketts did point to his most recent directed health measure, which put into place a requirement that masks are required to be worn “at any indoor business where staff and patrons are within six feet of each other for 15 consecutive minutes or more.” The directed health measure specifically mentions salons and like businesses, bowling alleys, and others, but Ricketts mentioned that patrons of grocery stores and other businesses should also be wearing masks.
Masks are one of the tools to prevent the spread of COVID-19, he said, but it’s not the only tool. He stressed mask usage throughout his call, but also said other tools such as social distancing and avoiding gatherings are important.
With Scotts Bluff County and the rest of the Panhandle now in the red, Engel said that health officials are now discouraging large public gatherings.
“Any event that encourages people to gather puts the public at risk,” Engel said, saying events in enclosed space or include close contact are a risk.
She urged people to consider canceling or making significant modifications to plans, such as parades and other traditional events. She noted a Thanksgiving dinner that will change to a drive-thru event as an example of making modifications to continue to host the event, but ensuring the safety and wellness of volunteers and attendees.
The district has also shared advice on keeping gatherings, such as Thanksgiving celebrations, small in recent days.
Engel said PPHD is also planning upcoming meetings with coaches to give safety guidance on keeping those activities safe.
For more information on coronavirus resources, including testing locations, visit pphd.org.
