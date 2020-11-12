State, local health officials: Immediate measures need to be taken to slow the spread of virus

“Testing sites are overwhelmed,” Engel said. “Public health contact tracers are overwhelmed and health care systems are starting to be overwhelmed and it just goes down the chain. Our health systems in the Panhandle are great and they want to be there to take care of all of us, no matter why we are walking up to that door, but we have to help them out. We have to do our part too.”

Earlier this week, Ricketts put into place increased health measures, but health officials throughout the state have said they are not enough to stop the spread of the virus. During Thursday’s call, he continued to stress the importance of personal responsibility in helping prevent the spread of the coronavirus. Panhandle health officials followed suit, continuing to do their best to reinforce the message of masking, washing your hands, social distancing, and other preventative measures, while also highlighting that cases continue to increase.

Ricketts cautioned that if case numbers and hospitalizations don’t decrease, he’ll be pressed to put into place stricter directed health measures like those in April. He said that gatherings continue to be pointed to as the key spreaders of the virus, and while many cases are mild, the virus is unpredictable as to how it will affect persons who contract the virus, now and even in the future.