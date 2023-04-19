Agate Fossil Beds National Monument will start and end the National Parks Week celebration with two amazing, free events.

“Stories in the Stars” Astronomy Program will be on Saturday, April 22 from 8-10 p.m. Nebraska State Poet Matt Mason will share his poems on Sunday, April 30 from 1 – 2 p.m. Both events will occur at the picnic shelter at Agate.

Park Connections is the theme for the first day of National Park Week. It’s also the last day of International Dark Skies Week. Former ranger turned volunteer Jason Gray will explore the connections between the earth and the sky.

Learn how stories and storytelling shape how we view the stars and planets (including our home planet) through the words of storytellers across the ages, from Lakota oral tradition to Greek/Roman mythology to H.G. Wells, Spielberg and Lucas. The visitor center will reopen at 7:30 p.m. with the formal program starting at 8 p.m. After the presentation, rangers will be at the telescopes to share the beautiful night sky uniquely seen at Agate. Star viewing will continue through 10 p.m.

Park Love is the theme for the last day of National Park Week. It’s also the last day of National Poetry Month.

Matt Mason, will read several of his poems including those written while on his honeymoon in the national parks. Mason published four books of poetry. He has won awards from the Academy of American Poets, Nebraska Arts Council, and more. He has been published in the New York Times and over 200 other publications.

No registration is needed. ASL interpreters available upon request. For more information, contact the park at 308-665-4113 or agfo_ranger_activities@nps.gov.

Agate Fossil Beds National Monument is located 34 miles north of Mitchell, NE or 22 miles south of Harrison, NE on Highway 29 and 3 miles east on River Rd. The Visitor Center winter hours are 8:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. and the trails are open from dawn until dusk. Visit us at www.nps.gov/agfo and on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.