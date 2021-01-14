State’s highest point: Visiting Panorama Point near Bushnell

Nebraska, known more for rolling prairies than dramatic vistas, is home to a point where the elevation is higher than that of Denver, the famed Mile High City.
Checking in at 5,424 feet above sea level, Panorama Point, also known as Constable Mountain, in southwestern Kimball County is the highest natural point in Nebraska, having been recognized as such more than 70 years ago when it was found by Art Henrickson and Claude Aiden using a World War I altimeter. The elevation makes it the 20th highest high point among the 50 states. As reference, the highest point on Scotts Bluff National Monument is 4,659 feet.
Panorama Point itself is located on the High Point Bison Ranch, which allows visitors to drive to the site as long as they avoid the ranging bison and drop a $3 fee at the entry gate. The ranch is a working bison ranch, owned and operated by Glen and Jill Klawonn, and is now in its fourth generation on the land. The donation is used to assist with maintaining the road to the site, which can be accessed from either Bushnell or Pine Bluffs, Wyoming.
Jessica Rocha, Kimball County tourism director, said Panorama Point is a big attraction for the county. She said many people come through the visitor center in Kimball to get a map to the site or to get a certificate for climbing the site after they have done so.
“It’s an awesome place,” Rocha said. “It’s pretty amazing that we have that in Kimball County. That is definitely one of our big attractions. Having a high point in a state is pretty spectacular. There are tons of people who come through who have been to many of the high points already, and this is an easier one for them. It’s not a climb like maybe one of the fourteeners (14,000-foot mountains) in Colorado, but it’s pretty spectacular that the elevation at 5,424 feet is actually above the elevation of Denver, the Mile High City. That is definitely something we like to say we have over Denver.”
Rocha said the name of the high point, which sits near the intersection point of Nebraska, Wyoming and Colorado, says it all.
“It’s called Panorama Point for a reason,” she said. “It’s spectacular. Looking around, you can see into Colorado and Wyoming since it is very close to that tri-state marker point as well. Looking across to Nebraska, it’s very beautiful, unlike most of the things people who come in from the cities have seen. It’s a beautiful landscape.”
In addition to Panorama Point, Rocha said she would encourage visitors to take in the other sights in the county.
Oliver Reservoir stayed busy for camping and boating through the summer because it was not closed down at any point by the South Platte Natural Resources District, Rocha said.
The Plains Historical Society is working on getting the old Kimball High School on Highway 30 redone as a museum, and plans to have a Smithsonian exhibit called The Crossroads of Rural America in September.
“AmeriCorps and Triple C team had come in last year and really worked to clean up and get things ready for more displays,” Rocha said. “We’re hoping to have another team come in in the spring and be able to do a little bit more with the outside landscaping and farm equipment.”
The Rocky Hollow Buffalo Company is located on the historic Monkey Ranch 11 miles north of Kimball in the valley called, “Rocky Hollow.”
Just north of Kimball County in Banner County is the Rocky Hollow Buffalo Company, offering tours where participants can sit in the back of a pickup truck and hand feed buffalo.
Missile silos are always a draw for visitors, Rocha said, however, a couple that owns a vacant silo has stopped giving tours of their home.
Shaun Evertson gives short grass prairie presentation and wildflower tours at the EJE Ranch south of Kimball.
For more information on the sights of Kimball County, you can go to visitkimball.com, call 308-241-0573 or stop at the visitor center off Highway 71 just south of Interstate 80.