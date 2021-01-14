State’s highest point: Visiting Panorama Point near Bushnell

Nebraska, known more for rolling prairies than dramatic vistas, is home to a point where the elevation is higher than that of Denver, the famed Mile High City.

Checking in at 5,424 feet above sea level, Panorama Point, also known as Constable Mountain, in southwestern Kimball County is the highest natural point in Nebraska, having been recognized as such more than 70 years ago when it was found by Art Henrickson and Claude Aiden using a World War I altimeter. The elevation makes it the 20th highest high point among the 50 states. As reference, the highest point on Scotts Bluff National Monument is 4,659 feet.

Panorama Point itself is located on the High Point Bison Ranch, which allows visitors to drive to the site as long as they avoid the ranging bison and drop a $3 fee at the entry gate. The ranch is a working bison ranch, owned and operated by Glen and Jill Klawonn, and is now in its fourth generation on the land. The donation is used to assist with maintaining the road to the site, which can be accessed from either Bushnell or Pine Bluffs, Wyoming.

Jessica Rocha, Kimball County tourism director, said Panorama Point is a big attraction for the county. She said many people come through the visitor center in Kimball to get a map to the site or to get a certificate for climbing the site after they have done so.