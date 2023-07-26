When you think of the county fair, among the first images to come to mind is likely the winding maze of livestock and kids out washing and brushing their animals before the judges make their rounds. You’d be missing out if you didn’t wander inside to the exhibit halls and take in the hard work of the static events participants.

Scotts Bluff County Fairground Manager Lanna Hubbard said that it definitely feels like the fair is growing.

“We’re a free fair, with no gate charge to get in, so it’s hard to track actual numbers, but our attendance is up.”

She said that many people really enjoy looking at all of the static projects as they wander through the event.

Examples of static events range the traditional cooking and sewing entries to photography and robotics. Entries come from 4-H members and the community at large. Any permanent Scotts Bluff County resident or a member of a Scotts Bluff County Homemakers Club can enter items in the following categories: Home Arts, Baked and Canned Goods or Photography. There is something to see for everyone with hundreds of classes of items. For example, quilting, one of the Home Arts categories, has 28 classes alone.

The breakdown of categories and classes as well as registration tags can be found at the extension center or on its website at: extension.unl.edu/statewide/scottsbluff-morrill/2023-scotts-bluff-county-fair-open-class.

Laurie Zitterkopf, head static event superintendent said, “A fun category is the cookie jar competition. Each entry must include not only the cookie jar, but cookies that go with it.”

Zitterkopf is also a Master Gardener and has served as the superintendent for horticulture, floriculture and agriculture. This is her last year as superintendent but she plans to remain involved in 4-H. She got started in April to round up judges and volunteers for the different categories. “We have 13 different judges we need to bring in. The food categories need two, the clothing we need four or five. We can always use more. I could definitely use another three or four people.”

The fashion category’s judging takes place before the fair officially starts. This year’s fashion show moved back to the fairgrounds and judging and the revue were held on July 22.

Starting on July 29, the fairgrounds will start filling up as contestants start dropping off their entries. Making sure everything runs without a hitch is one of the big challenges for the superintendents and chairmen of each of the events. Zitterkopf shared that she couldn’t do it without the support of, and generous donation of time by, all of the volunteers who have stepped up to judge each category.