Static exhibits showcased at county fair

Numerous judges flocked to the Scotts Bluff County Fair Tuesday to take a close look at the hundreds of static exhibits entered at the fair.

Entries consisted of food, art, clothing, quilts, photography, posters, portfolios and more, spread across numerous individual categories. Gathered in the fairground’s event center, judges examined the exhibits and awarded ribbons to the ones they thought were best.

Hannah Liptac has served as a baked goods judge at the county fair for the last three years. She needs to grade the food she tries based on its attractiveness, texture, volume, color and, of course, its flavor.

“It’s a big day,” she said. “I don’t eat breakfast. I come in hungry.”

Over the course of a few hours, Liptac sampled dozens of brownies, cookies, cakes, pies, muffins, breads and more, each in their own distinct category. She said she tried to focus on the technicalities of each dish rather than her own personal preferences as to which type of food she likes.

“I have a background in baking so it’s fun for me to sort of see what everybody brings and the different ideas they have. We have some really talented bakers here,” Liptac said.

Mary Hunt, who was judging paintings at the fair on Tuesday, said there weren’t quite as many entries in her category as there had been in the past. She still judged more than 40 paintings. She’s been judging at the fair for around seven years.

“I have seen a little more creativity in the paintings, which is good,” she said.

She said she looks for fundamental art principles such as good composition and proper use of color in determining the adult and youth champions, but said that children tend to be more creative with their works.

“You really have to ignore what people might think. I judge the kids on a different level, of course, because they are on a different level,” Hunt said.

Hunt said it takes a degree of familiarity with a subject in order to properly judge people’s works.

“I feel like, as a judge, you have to have done whatever it is you’re judging. If you don’t know what you’re judging, how can you be able to judge?” she said.

Paintings weren’t the only art category being judged Tuesday. Other forms of art were also scrutinized to see which were worthy of prize ribbons.

“When you look at things like this, you have to look at it and see if it’s visually appealing. Everything is different and that’s what makes this a hard one to judge sometimes,” Sandy Strey, who was judging several dozen pieces of dimensional art for her fourth year, said.

From poured paint to cut-outs to sculptures, the dimensional art all had a 3D element to it. Strey picked out different champions for different age groups and said each piece should be trying to evoke a certain emotion in viewers.

“I just love that people can be so imaginative … it’s fun to see these things are still happening,” Strey said.

Contestants of all ages who sought to earn ribbons could enter several different categories. Many of their projects were set up for display in the event center, adorned with the ribbons they had already won.

Kameri Workman, 10, entered a dress, pajama pants, tie-dyed shoes, a pillowcase, photography, two portfolios, cookies and brownies at the fair. Though she’s been a longtime participant, “actually this year was different and it was harder this year,” she said. “I got everything done in the last two weeks.”

Workman said she likes figuring out how she can improve on her projects and that she was most proud of the dress she had made.

“I did pretty good modeling with it and it did pretty well in fair,” she said.

Her friend, Brooklyn Creech, entered even more projects this year. Creech, also 10, worked on a dress, tie-dyed leggings and shoes, a pillowcase, two portfolios, a poster, three paintings, a shirt, culottes, a barn quilt, cupcakes, muffins and a babysitting kit.

She had been working on a plethora of projects since the beginning of the year.

“I like to sew, so I made all that sewing stuff, and I really like art and I love kids and I want to babysit so I made my babysitting kit ... that’s why I made it all,” she said. “…I like learning the new skills and seeing everyone else’s projects.”