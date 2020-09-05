Steakhouse to close Sept. 19

Owners of another local business say ta Terrytown restaurant has become a victim of the COVID-19 pandemic. Tammy Relka, operator of Sizzlin’ Sirloin Steakhouse in Terrytown, announced the restaurant will close after Sept. 19.

“We just can’t pull out of the pandemic,” Relka said. “When you’re going from about $40,000 in sales a month down to $8,000, you can’t put more money into the place.”

The restaurant opened just last year and Relka said they were on a rise. “We were right where we needed to be,” she said. “But when the pandemic hit, sales dropped that much just in March.”

The depressed number of sales continued for April and a slight increase was reported for May.

Relka said business was coming back up, but not fast enough.

“When you have $18,000 in bills a month, $10 or $12 thousand doesn’t cover the cost of operation.”

Until Sept. 19, Sizzlin’ Sirloin Steakhouse will continue its regular business hours of 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Relka said they will probably have a goodbye party on Sept. 18 or 19, but details are still to be worked out.

Relka said her husband Dave just retired, but she plans to do some part-time work. In the future, she would like to open something smaller, such as a soup and sandwich place or a small barbecue place.

“For now I’m going to relax and breathe because I’m tired,” she said. “From my heart, I hope everyone will support our local small businesses because there shouldn’t be more of me.”

Jerry Purvis is a reporter with the Star-Herald. He can be reached at jpurvis@starherald.com or at 308-632-9046.

